The Timber Ridge Christian Church will be holding a pancake breakfast on March 7, 7:30-10:30 a.m. The menu will be pancakes, sausage gravy, bacon, sausage, fruit and drink. Cost for this meal will be a freewill donation to benefit the Hospice of the Panhandle.
On Saturday, March 29, the Wardensville Methodist Church will be holding a spaghetti dinner, 4-7 pm. The church also serves a senior lunch every Friday at Noon.
The Bethel UMC will serve their monthly soup and sandwich lunch on March 2.
The Capon Springs Fire Dept. holds bingo on March 7. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
On Saturday, March 21, the Capon Valley Ruritan Club will hold their annual surf and turf dinner at 6 p.m. This is a pre-sold event. See any club member to purchase your ticket by March 17.
Mark your calendar for March 14. Hebron Church will be holding their semi-annual oyster dinner.
Don’t forget to change your clocks on March 8. Daylight Saving Time begins.
Happy birthday wishes to: Becky Smith - March 1, Cody Smith - March 4, Harold Switzer - March 6, Lois Lupton - March 8 and Peggy Seldon - March 12.
Congratulations to George and Dawn Stickman who will be celebrating their wedding anniversary on March 6.
