There were always sayings for the seasons when I was young. “April showers bring May flowers” was one of them, along with something about March winds, but these days, none of that holds true.
The bark on all of the lilacs and the rose of Sharon has been stripped off by the deer, but they all have buds and leaves above the deer damage. The periwinkle has a few blooms, the grape hyacinths (Muscari) have not shown up at all and we have one wind flower.
The regular hyacinths are up a bit, but not nearly enough to cut yet. And through it all, the hellebores are better than I have ever seen them. I was despairing about the ‘Dark and Handsome’ ones but they stepped up and have gorgeous dark purple blooms.
I recently saw a post about being on the lookout for baby copperheads. Although adult copperheads are surely out and about, babies aren’t born until late summer and fall.
But it is still a good idea to watch for snakes, especially when you’re gathering leaves, because they are excellent camouflage for them. And I always think with snakes, the best surprise is no surprise.
These are unusual times we are in and it’s not easy for many of us.
Board games are always a good choice for days indoors, but with a little imagination, you can have your children entertained and you might even have a minute to yourself.
I am unsure whether children do any dress-up these days, but gathering some old clothes and jewelry can make for an interesting afternoon. And it doesn’t have to be all female clothing either, gather some of dad’s boots, hats and shirts, too.
If no one wants to dress up, how about putting together a scarecrow? It will be ever so handy when the garden starts growing.
Start some seeds for summer flowers or veggies. It doesn’t have to be fancy, just some soil and a few seeds. And you can let the kids choose the containers.
This can produce some silly results, but silly is good. Soil and seeds in an old boot is always eye catching and will elicit a lot of comments when it begins to grow.
This is a good time, however, to get outdoors and spend time in the garden. And, you don’t have to use that time working, either, although a little weeding competition might I be interesting. This could be a fun time for everyone with a little planning.
Scavenger hunts are fun and you can set it up anyway that suits you. There are no rules and the winnings can be as simple or complicated as you want. These ideas are for several children, but you can use them to entertain just one child also.
There are several different ways to go with this. One is to make lists of things to find outdoors or indoors and have everyone go looking for them. It will take some time to make a list and for the younger group, pictures would be the way to go.
When I was young there were always magazines where you could find pictures to cut and paste (always a good way of entertaining the little ones), but these days, not so much.
An older child could be enlisted to use their skills to draw them. And remember, silly is good. Your kids will be very innovative once they get started.
Another way to go is to gather different items and then put them out in the yard to be found. Be sure to always make a list of what you hid, so you don’t wind up finding them in the fall. An older child can go with a little one to help them.
You can go online and find a lot of different versions of scavenger hunts, many with printed lists you can use and more ideas than you can imagine.
When cleaning debris out of your yard, consider making a brush pile. We have always had one and we add to it constantly. It began with Christmas trees and now has a lot of leaves and branches in it.
It has provided a home for many critters and it’s most likely best I don’t know what resides in there. But better for them to live there rather than under our shed or deck.
A small one with just tree limbs or large branches would be good beginning and next year your Christmas tree can add to it.
Questions can be left at the Hampshire Review office or emailed to me at thegardenpath@hotmail.com. Please put “gardening” in the subject box and leave a phone number so I can get back to you if necessary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.