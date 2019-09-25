Back in Time

100 Years Ago — September 24, 1919
Having received notice from the State Health Commissioner to the effect that Spanish influenza has been reported to him as existing in fourteen counties of this state, and having seen in the Washington papers that forty cases have been reported in that city in the last three or four days; therefore all persons are hereby warned that it is not yet known just what causes the flu, but we do know that it is highly contagious, and that an ounce of prevention is worth a ton of cure, and to this end all persons are hereby requested to cooperate to their full ability in an endeavor to forestall this disease.
At the end of the opening day of economic war between organized labor and the greater part of the iron and steel industry of the country, both sides rested Monday night apparently satisfied with reports received from the war flung battle line reaching into twenty states and affecting directly or indirectly half a million workers. After the first test of strength, industrial leaders and commanders of labor unions were willing to admit that they faced a struggle which might prove long and bitter.
President Wilson made public in San Francisco the names of 22 men he has chosen to represent the general public at the proposed labor conference to be held in Washington on Oct. 6.
50 Years Ago — September 24, 1969
District Commander Herbert R. Tobias, JR., announced that the Twentieth Annual American Legion Tenth District Caravan will be held in Keyser, W. Va., on Sunday, Sept. 28, 1969. This American Legion Caravan is one of the most unusual and colorful events of the fall season in the Mountain State.
U.S. Air Force Academy, Colo. — Kenneth K. Sitar, son of Mr. and Mrs. John Sitar, of Rt. 6, Romney, W. Va., is one of 1,400 freshman cadets who has entered the U.S. Air Force Academy class of 1973. Cadet Sitar was accepted into the cadet wing after completing seven weeks of basic training, including field training at a simulated frontline combat base near the Academy, strenuous physical conditioning and survival instruction.
For the first time ever the states of Maryland and West Virginia combines in presenting a Hunter Safety course. Eighty-three men and boys from the Tri-valley Cumberland area received instruction and certification as Safe Hunters in both states.
40 Years Ago — September 26, 1979
The Hampshire County Board of Education and the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and Blind will cooperatively be offering a variety of courses to interested area residents this fall. These courses are offered as part of an effort to meet all of the educational needs of Hampshire Countians.
The Governor, Jay D. Rockefeller, will formally dedicate the new bridge which crosses the South Branch of the Potomac River known as the Milleson Mill Road Bridge three miles East of Springfield, on Wednesday, Oct. 3, at 5 o'clock p.m. in the afternoon, at which time there will be a ribbon cutting ceremony and representatives of the State Road Commission and other parties who have been influential in bringing about this much needed improvement for Hampshire County, will be present.
The Board of Trustees is proud to announce the selection of Mr. J. A. G. Theriault, as the new administrator of Hampshire Memorial Hospital.
30 Years Ago — September 27, 1989
When the new Trident submarine USS West Virginia is launched next month, Hampshire County will be represented at the ceremonies. Champagne from the Robert F. Pliska and company winery in Purgitsville will be used to christen the new submarine. The sub will be launched Oct. 14 in Groton, Connecticut, in ceremonies with Mrs. Robert F. Byrd breaking the traditional bottle of champagne on its bow.
Yvonne C. Fishel of Slanesville has been accepted into the Barbizon Agency of Modeling. She completed training and graduated from the Barbizon School of Modeling this past May.
Sign up for the 1989 Disaster Assistance Program is currently underway and will continue through April 2, 1990. This program compensates eligible producers in disaster-affected counties for losses of 1989 crops caused by various disaster conditions including, but not limited to, freeze, excess moisture, excessive wind, hail, tornado, hurricane, or any combination thereof.
20 Years Ago — September 22, 1999
Members of the Fort Edwards Foundation, local and state government officials and numerous guests were in Capon Bridge last Wednesday for the groundbreaking of the Fort Edwards Visitor’s Center. The new visitor’s center will be located off Springfield Grade Road in Capon Bridge and, according to foundation member Charles Hall, will be the base for even greater things to come.
The stone soldier which stands erect in front of the Hampshire County Courthouse is feeling a little more secure. The statue, erected shortly after World War I, was in need of some repairs. The platform which held the soldier had weathered over the years and had caused the statue to come loose. The soldier received a new foundation from the employees of Jolin Concrete.
Campers along the South Branch River were taking no chances with Hurricane Floyd last week. The scene at Milleson’s Walnut Grove Campground near Springfield was one of mass evacuation as campers moved their trailers and belongings to higher ground in preparation of the storm.
10 Years Ago — September 23, 2009
John Carter is a writer for the Daily Mail, one of Britain’s popular national newspapers. Carter was in West Virginia Sept. 11 and 12 researching for a travel article. “I liked Romney straight off,” said Carter in an interview from London.
West Virginia Division of Highways workers began improvements on the 3-lane span of U.S. Route 50 from Route 28 to County Pride last Thursday.
Crystal Valley Ranch was invaded with cowboys Saturday night as Championship Bull Riding came to town. No matter whether the cowboys were wearing white hats or black hats, the sight of buckskins and bulls seemed to be just the right combination to stir the large crowd that attended the event.
