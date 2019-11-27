Where in the World

The Hampshire Review went to Nashville with 42 passengers on the Hampshire Committee on Aging’s trip in late September. The group attended the Grand Old Opry.

If you’re heading out of town, don’t forget to take along the Hampshire Review for your own “Where in the world is the Hampshire Review” picture. Mail your picture to the Review office or email it to news@hampshirereview.com. Please include the names of the people pictured and the place. o

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.