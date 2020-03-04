THIS WEEK:
March 4
CHPSD Board of Directors 6 p.m., CHPSD Office, 18540 Northwestern Pike, Augusta.
Potomac Valley Conservation District board 7 p.m., USDA Service Center, Moorefield. Meeting agenda available 3 days before at the District office, 500 E. Main St., Romney.
Community substance abuse coalition 1-3 p.m., The Bank of Romney Community Building, 165 E. Main St., Romney.
March 5
Capon Bridge Ruritan Club 7 p.m., Capon Bridge Ruritan Community Center.
Mill Creek Ruritan Club 7 p.m., Mill Creek Ruritan Clubhouse, U.S. 220, Purgitsville
Romney High School Alumni Association 7 p.m., The Romney High School Museum on School Street in Romney. For more info, contact Janis Mulledy at 304-822-5773.
Drawing Club 6-8 p.m., River House, Capon Bridge. Free. Bring your own supplies or borrow a pencil and paper onsite.
Community dinner 4 p.m. ’til sold out, Legion Post 128, Paw Paw. $8 adults, $4 children. Pork loin, mashed potatoes, sauerkraut, green beans, applesauce, roll and coffee or tea.
March 6
Open mic night 6-9 p.m., River House, Capon Bridge. Free. Adam Keeling hosts music, poetry, comedy and other performance art
March 7
Candidate forum 3 p.m., South Branch Inn, Sunrise Summit. Sponsored by HC Democrats. Light refreshments.
Pancake breakfast 7:30-10:30 a.m., Timber Ridge Christian Church, 5200 Christian Church Road, High View. Price: donation to Hospice. Hospice representative will be on hand.
Old-time slow jam/fast jam 6-9 p.m., River House, Capon Bridge. Bring your instrument, your voice, or just yourself. All proficiency levels welcome. Slow-jam for all at 6, faster old-time jam follows around 7:30.
March 8
Camera Club 2-4 p.m., River House, Capon Bridge. Anyone interested in photography is welcome. Leader: Rick McCleary.
Honey Dewdrops concert 4-7 p.m., River House, Capon Bridge. $10 advance, $12 at the door.
March 9
Potomac Valley Conservation District work group 6:30 p.m., USDA Service Center, 223 N. Main St., Moorefield. New programs and long-range plan review.
Romney Town Council 7 p.m., Town Hall, 340 E. Main St.
Ebenezer CEOS Club 11 a.m., For more info., call the WVU Extension office, 304-822-5013.
HC Democratic Club 7 p.m., HC Health Dept., U.S. 50, Augusta. Pattie Estill from Eastern West Virginia Community Action agency will be the guest speaker.
March 10
County Commission 9 a.m., courthouse, 2nd-floor courtroom. Agenda online 3 days in advance.
Capon Valley Ruritan Club board 7 p.m., Ruritan Park, Yellow Spring.
CB Town Council 7 p.m., Town Hall.
Central CEOS Club 11:30 a.m.. For more info, call the WVU Extension office, 304-822-5013.
Romney Ruritan Club 6:30 p.m., Co-op, 56 S. Marsham St.
Kinship Care program 1-2:30 p.m., HC Health Dept., U.S. 50, Augusta. To register call WVU Extension, 304-822-5013. For grandparents and relatives raising children. Additional sessions March 13, 17, 20, 24, 27, 31 and April 3.
Looking ahead
March 11-17
VFW Post 1101 Auxiliary 5 p.m. Wed., March 11, The Bank of Romney Community Center.
Relay for Life kickoff 6 p.m. Thurs., March 12, HC Health Dept., U.S. 50, Augusta. Refreshments, speakers, treatment updates and more.
HC Co-op and Heritage Market Place 5:30 p.m. Thurs., March 12, at the Co-op, 56 S. Marsham St., Romney.
HC Farmland Preservation Board 7 p.m. Thurs., March 12, HC Courthouse, 2nd-floor courtroom.
Pin Oak CEOS Club 1 p.m. Thurs., March 12. For more info, call the WVU Extension office, 304-822-5013.
Slanesville Ruritan Club 7 p.m. Thurs., March 12, Ruritan clubhouse.
Ready Ride for the blind presentation 5:30 p.m. Fri., March 13, First United Methodist Church basement, Romney. Light refreshments. Representatives from Potomac Valley Transit Authority will speak, sponsored by the Potomac Valley Chapter of the Mountain State Council of the Blind. For more information, contact Donna Brown at (304) 940-0292.
Kinship Care program 1-2:30 p.m. Fri., March 13, HC Health Dept., U.S. 50, Augusta. To register call WVU Extension, 304-822-5013. For grandparents and relatives raising children. Additional sessions March 17, 20, 24, 27, 31 and April 3.
Fiber Club 4-6 p.m. Fri., March 13, The Co-op, 56 S. Marsham St., Romney. Free. For knitters, weavers, felters, quilters and anyone who creates using some kind of fiber.
Trivia night 7-9 p.m. Fri., March 13, River House, Capon Bridge. Free. Grassi family hosts a game of art and entertainment trivia for teams of 2 to 5. Come as a group or join a table.
We the People of Hampshire County 6:30 p.m. Republican county commissioner candidate forum, 7 p.m. meeting Fri., March 13, The Bank of Romney Community Center.
Green Lane Cemetery Association 9 a.m. Sat., March 14, Delray Christian Church, North Texas Road. Community involvement appreciated.
Music Jam 5 p.m. Sat., March 14, Mill Creek Ruritan. Free; play or listen. Food and drink for sale. .
Buckwheat pancake supper 3-6 p.m. Sat., March 14, Springfield Ruritan.
Hampshire Recycling Cooperative 11 a.m. Sat., March 14, CB Library. Public welcome. For more info, call 304-496-1033
Irish brunch with One Street Over 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sun., March 15, River House, Capon Bridge. Free concert, but donations appreciated. Brunch sold 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
PFLAG 6-8 p.m. Sun., March 15, 40 W. Piccadilly, Winchester, Va. Light refreshments served. All are welcome.
HC Board of Education 6:30 p.m. Mon., March 16, Central Office, School St., Romney. Superintendent honors precede 6:30 p.m. regular session.
HC Republican Party 7 p.m. Mon., March 16, HC Health Dept., U.S. 50, Augusta.
American Legion Post 91 7:30 p.m. Mon., March 16, Post Home. SAL regular meeting held Sunday before at 5 p.m. Questions contact Jim Childress, 304-822-8339.
GFWC Romney Mon., March 16, Romney Presbyterian, 100 W. Rosemary Lane.
North River Ruritan Club 7 p.m. Mon., Feb.17, 56 Mutt Run, Delray
Capon Valley Ruritan Club 7 p.m. Tues., March 17, Ruritan Park, Yellow Spring.
Kinship Care program 1-2:30 p.m. Tues., March 17, HC Health Dept., U.S. 50, Augusta. To register call WVU Extension, 304-822-5013. For grandparents and relatives raising children. Additional sessions March 20, 24, 27, 31 and April 3.
AND BEYOND …
School immunization clinics, CBMS, RMS and HHS. Consent forms at each school or at www.hampshirecountyhealthdepartment.com
Recycling newspapers, magazines, catalogs, cardboard, clean steel and aluminum cans 8 a.m.-noon Wednesdays and Saturdays, county recycling center, Dolan Drive, Augusta.
Story hour 11 a.m. each Friday, HC Public Library, 153 W. Main St., Romney.
Cub Scout Pack 32 meeting 7-8 p.m. every Wednesday when school is in session, Romney First United Methodist Church. For more info, call Rick Hillenbrand at 304-822-4190 or visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pack32romney.
AA noon Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, 6 p.m. Monday and 8 p.m. Friday, all at Pathways, 850 N. High St., Romney. 7 p.m. Monday, Ruritan Community Center, Capon Bridge. 8 p.m. Tuesday, Christ Community Church, Augusta. 6 p.m. Saturday, Tearcoat Church of the Brethren, Augusta. 8 p.m. Wednesday, Burlington Union Church. 8 p.m. Thursday, St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, Romney. 6 p.m. Sunday, Slanesville Presbyterian Church. www.aawv13.com.
Narcotics Anonymous 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Springfield Assembly of God, Route 28; noon Thursday, 6 p.m. Tuesday and 8 p.m. Saturday, Pathways, 850 N. High St., Romney.
Game Day 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesdays, Slanesville Presbyterian Church. Sponsored by the Presbyterian Women and Men's Group. Use their cards and board games or bring your own. Call 304-822-0742 for a ride Coffee and snacks provided.
Romney Food Pantry 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday-Wednesday-Thursday, First United Methodist basement, 49 N. High St., Romney. Recipients may pick up food once a month.
Hampshire Emergency Amateur Radio Team Net 7 p.m. Wednesday, on-the-air. N8RAT Repeater 444.950 MHz/PL 123.0.
Smart Recovery 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Pathways, 850 N. High St., Romney. Empowering tool for all addictive behaviors and addicts. Call 304-359-2185 or 540-247-4209.
Community Chorus rehearsal 10-11 a.m. Saturday, River House, Capon Bridge. Free. Elizabeth Podsiadlo directing.
Art for all noon-3 p.m. Saturday, River House, Capon Bridge. Free family fun. Materials provided.
Breakfast buffet at American Legion Post 91, Romney, has been suspended until further notice.
Yoga in the Gallery 6-7 p.m. Monday, River House, Capon Bridge. $10. All levels. Bring your own mat
Food pantry 10-1 p.m. Tuesday, St. Peter Church of Deliverance, 536 St. Peter Lane, Augusta.
Anger management group 4 p.m. Monday, Pathways, 850 N High St., Romney.
Education group 2:30-3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Pathways, 850 N High St., Romney. Led by Mark Dignan, CAC-AD
Overcoming domestic violence and trauma 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Pathways, 850 N High St., Romney.
Came to believe noon Friday, Pathways, 850 N High St., Romney.
Sober café 9-11 p.m. 1st and 3rd Friday, Pathways, 850 N High St., Romney.
Boy Scout Troop 32 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, Romney First United Methodist Church, 49 N. High St. Year-round, ages 10.5 to 18. Call Milda V. Mullins at 304-496-7530.
Indoor yard sale 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Springfield Treasures, next to Springfield Senior Center. Proceeds benefit Senior Nutrition Program. Items sold on donation basis.
6-8 p.m. 3rd Sunday: PFLAG, 40 W. Piccadilly, Winchester, Va. Light refreshments served. All are welcome.
6-7:30 p.m. Monday: Gambler support group, St. Joseph’s Church, 225 S. Queen St., Martinsburg. Call 304-356-5829.
Gambler support 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, St. Joseph’s Church, 225 S. Queen St., Martinsburg. Call 304-356-5829.
Spay Today: Low cost, nonprofit program for spaying and neutering cats and dogs. At the time of surgery, initial tests and shots can be obtained at lower rates. To find a participating vet, call 304-728-8330 or visit www.baacs.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.