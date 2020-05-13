With regard to the current pandemic, it’s important to look at what we need to do now, and what will need to be done in the future. One of the keys to getting a handle on the pandemic includes knowing who has contracted the virus (symptomatic and asymptomatic positives) so that appropriate quarantine can take place.
So far, our testing isn’t yet widespread enough to accomplish this. Developing treatments that can save lives or mitigate the severity of those who are symptomatic from the infection is another. Remdesivir preliminarily looks promising, but no magic bullet is out there yet.
Another task is to look back and determine what could have been better done to reduce the impact of the virus. We also need to determine if people who are antibody positive are truly immune to re infection.
Finally, a look forward is needed to plan a comprehensive and coordinated response to either a recurrence of this virus, which many experts believe is likely, or to any future viral or biologic threats to our existence.
Among those responses is the ongoing effort toward the development of a safe and effective vaccine against coronavirus.
It therefore defies all rationality that before a vaccine has even been developed, tested for safety and effectiveness and made available, there is already a “surge of activity among activists who argue that such a vaccine must be resisted,” according to an article in the Washington Post published on May 6.
Andrew Wakefield is a prominent anti-vaxxer and former physician whose medical license was revoked because he was found to have conducted fraudulent research allegedly linking MMR vaccines to autism.
He is among those who claim that fear is being used to make vaccination mandatory, and also claims that the coronavirus is “no worse” than seasonal flu.
Other members of the anti-vaxxer movement have promote the idea that the virus may have been designed and released to benefit vaccine manufacturers. Speakers at a recent anti-vaxxer conference also theorized that symptoms attributed to the virus were more likely due to plutonium falling to earth from destroyed satellites.
Still others at the conference warned that there will be forcible inoculations of unwilling Americans with an eventual vaccine and that the infection and death statistics are inflated with the intent to scare people into being vaccinated.
There is no credible evidence to support any of these claims. Ask any front-line health care worker, or reputable public health official if the coronavirus numbers are inflated as some anti-vaxxers claim. If anything, the documented numbers of infections and deaths due to Coronavirus are likely lower than the real numbers for both.
So, what happens when a coronavirus vaccine is developed, tested and found to be safe and effective?
Do we give people who are capable of receiving the vaccine without undue risk the option to refuse vaccination, permitting them to be a potential reservoir of future infection? Do the rights of an individual have precedence over significantly reducing risk of disease and death to the general population?
Does one’s “right to liberty” have precedence over another’s “right to life”?
In medical decision making, there are few, if any, risk-free decisions. In the vast majority of cases, receiving vaccinations is less risky than acquiring diseases such as measles.
In recent years there has been measles outbreaks because vaccination rates dropped below levels that would ensure herd immunity. Does it make sense to go through the carnage of coronavirus again because we elect to forego preventative measures?
Eradication of a formidable infectious disease is not an easy task, Consider the history of smallpox.
The disease had been in existence at least as far back as 400 BCE. It made its way to Europe in the 7th Century, and a millennium later to North America in the 17th Century.
The first successful attempts at immunization took place in 1796. It was still widespread as recently as 1966, 170 years after immunization was invented.
After a concerted worldwide eradication effort was started in 1967, the last known recorded “natural” acquisition of smallpox was in 1977, and smallpox was officially declared extinct in 1980. So smallpox became extinct 400 years after immunization was invented, and it took 13 years for an all-out effort to reduce smallpox status from widespread to extinct.
And that was without the impediment of a well-funded, organized, social media fueled disinformation campaign against vaccination. Without vaccination, smallpox, which historically had a case fatality rate of 30 percent, would still be hanging around with us.
The writer practices internal medicine at the Hampshire Memorial Hospital’s Multispecialty Clinic. Opinions expressed in this column do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the clinic, the hospital, Valley Health or the Hampshire Review.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.