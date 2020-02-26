What could be more enjoyable than a warm bowl of steaming soup?
A hearty, healthy soup — made with meat and poultry, vegetables or dried beans can be nutritious, inexpensive and easy to prepare. Soup can serve as the main dish for your meal, and can easily fit into a healthy eating plan.
Add some bread or crackers, perhaps a fruit for dessert and you are ready for dinner. Soups are also great ways to celebrate the local bounty of the four seasons. Whether served hot, such as chili, or cold, such as strawberry or cucumber, there’s a soup for every season.
Making a large pot of soup can be enjoyed for multiple meals. Some soups may even taste better the next day. For best quality and safety, eat refrigerated soup within 2 days or freeze it.
Also avoid letting soup set out at room temperature for more than two hours. Never put a large pot of hot soup into the refrigerator. Soup should be transferred to shallow containers to speed up the cooling process.
When reheating soup the second time, bring to a boil and make sure it’s steaming hot throughout.
Making your own soup allows us to monitor the sodium that goes into it. To keep your soups healthy and tasty, use a lower sodium stock, broth or soup base. Salt can also be replaced with flavorful herbs and spices such as garlic powder, cumin, basil, black pepper, ginger, onion and coriander.
Use powdered onion and garlic rather than their salt form. Nutrition labels can also help us choose products with lower sodium levels. “Low in sodium” on the label means that there is less than 140 mg of sodium per serving.
Substituting reduced-fat sour cream, cheese or yogurt as well as a whole grain product such as brown rice or whole wheat noodles in lieu of the refined product, are also easy ways to make the dish healthier for you and your family.
Enjoy warming up to a healthy bowl of soup this season.
10-Minute Bean Soup Recipe
- 1 Tbsp. olive oil
- 1 tsp. minced garlic
- 1/4 cup onion, finely chopped
- 2 (15.8 oz.) cans of great northern beans, rinsed and drained
- 1 (14.5 oz.) can diced tomatoes with basil, garlic, and oregano
- 1 (14 oz.) can low-sodium vegetable or chicken broth
- 4 cups kale, torn into small pieces
- 1 Tbsp. lemon juice
- 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
In a medium saucepan, heat oil over medium heat and saute garlic and onion for 3 minutes or until onion is tender. Add beans, tomatoes and broth to saucepan. Stir and simmer for 5 minutes.
Add kale and cook until tender, for about 2 minutes. Mix in lemon juice and Parmesan cheese just before serving. Optional, garnish with finely chopped fresh basil or dried basil.
Recipe Source: University of Kentucky Extension Service
Friendship Soup Mix
Give to a friend or family member
- 1/2 cup dry split peas
- 1/3 cup beef bouillon granules (12 cubes)
- 1/4 cup pearl barley
- 1/2 cup dry lentils
- 1/4 cup dried minced onion
- 2 tsp. Italian seasoning
- 1/2 cup uncooked long grain rice (or substitute brown rice)
- 1/2 cup alphabet macaroni or other small macaroni
Additional ingredients
- 1 pound ground beef (or ground turkey)
- 3 quarts water
- 1 can (28 oz.s) diced tomatoes, undrained
Layer the first eight ingredients in the order listed. Seal tightly. This makes one batch of soup.
To prepare soup: carefully remove macaroni from top of jar and set aside. In a large saucepan or Dutch oven; brown the meat and drain. Add the water, tomatoes and soup mix; bring to a boil.
Reduce heat, cover and simmer for 45 minutes. Add the reserved macaroni, cover and simmer an additional 15-20 minutes or until the macaroni, peas, lentils and barley are tender.
Recipe Source: University of Michigan Extension Service
Ground Beef-Corn Chili with Rice
- 1 lb. lean ground beef
- 1 medium onion, chopped (equals about 1 cup chopped onion)
- 1 (28-oz.) or 2 (14.5-oz. cans) diced tomatoes, including juice
- 2 cups water
- 1 cup cooked brown rice
- 2 cups frozen corn
- 1-1/2 Tbsp. chili powder
- salt and pepper to taste
In large skillet, brown ground beef and onion over medium heat 8 to 10 minutes or until beef is no longer pink, breaking up into 3/4-inch crumbles. Pour off drippings.
Transfer browned meat and onion to a large pot. Add tomatoes and water. Bring to a boil. Add rice and corn. After mixture returns to a boil, reduce the heat, cover and simmer until corn is heated, about 5 minutes.
Add salt and pepper to taste. Thin, with additional water, if it seems too thick, and reheat until it starts to bubble.
Recipe Source: University of Nebraska Extension Service
Slow Cooker Ham and Bean Soup
- 1 medium yellow onion
- 3 stalks celery
- 4 med carrots
- 4 cloves garlic
- 2 medium smoked ham hocks
- 1lb. dry 16 bean mix
- 2 whole bay leaves
- 1 tsp. dried thyme
- 1 tsp. dried oregano
- 1-1/2 Tbsp. chicken base or bouillon
- Salt and pepper to taste
The night before, rinse the beans, pick through and remove any stones or debris. Place in a large container, cover with double the amount of water and refrigerate overnight.
Dice the onion, carrot, and celery. Mince the garlic. Place all 4 in the bottom of the slow cooker. Nestle t2 ham hocks down into the vegetables. Pour the soaking water off of the beans and rinse again. Pour the drained beans into the slow cooker on top of the vegetables and ham hocks.
Add the seasoning (2 bay leaves, 1 tsp. thyme, 1 tsp. oregano, 1.5 Tbsp. chicken base and a few cranks of black pepper). Add 6 cups of water, give everything a light stir to distribute the seasoning a bit, but don’t disturb the vegetables or ham hocks.
Secure the lid on top of the slow cooker and cook on high for 4 to 6 hours or until the beans are soft and have absorbed most of the water. Stir the soup and remove the ham hocks. Pick any meat off of the ham hocks and return it to the soup. Taste the soup and adjust the seasoning to your liking. Serve hot with any garnishes you like.
Recipe Source: University of Vermont Extension Service
Slow Cooker Chicken Noodle Soup
- 1 can (14½ oz.) chicken broth
- 1 can (14½ oz.) diced tomatoes, undrained
- 1 cup cubed cooked chicken
- 1 can (8 oz.) mushroom stems & pieces, drained
- 1/4 cup sliced fresh carrot
- 1/4 cup diced celery
- 1 bay leaf
- 1/8 tsp. dried thyme
- 1 cup cooked egg noodles
- Salt to taste
In a 1-1/2-quart slow-cooker combine the first 8 ingredients. Cover and cook on low for 6 hours. Then stir in noodles; cover and cook on high for 10 minutes. Discard bay leaf. Recipe may be doubled in larger slow cooker. Yield: 4
Recipe Source: University of Vermont Extension Service
Burgundy Beef and Vegetable Stew
- 1-1/2 pounds beef eye round
- 1 Tbsp. vegetable oil
- 1 tsp. dried thyme leaves
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
- 1 can (13.75 oz.) beef broth
- 1/2 cup burgundy wine
- 3 large cloves garlic, minced
- 1-1/2 cups baby carrots
- 1 cup frozen whole pearl onions
- 2 Tbsp. cornstarch
- 2 Tbsp. water
- 1 8-oz. package frozen sugar snap peas
Trim fat from beef and cut into 1-inch pieces. In Dutch oven, heat oil over medium-high heat, add beef (in 2 batches) and brown evenly.
Pour off drippings and return all the beef to Dutch oven. Season with salt, pepper and thyme and add broth, wine and garlic.
Bring mixture to a boil, reduce heat to low, cover tightly and simmer 90 minutes. Add carrots and onions and continue cooking for another 35 to 40 minutes, or until beef and vegetables are tender. Bring stew to a boil. Dissolve cornstarch in water and add mixture to stew.
Cook and stir for 1 minute and then add the peas. Reduce heat and continue cooking and stirring for 3 to 4 minutes, until peas are heated through.
Recipe Source: NDSU Extension Service
Chuckwagon Chili
- 1 tsp. oil
- 1/2 lb. lean ground beef or venison
- 1 large green pepper, chopped
- 1 onion, chopped
- 1 tsp. garlic powder
- 4 c. cooked kidney beans
- 1 16-oz. can tomatoes, chopped
- 3 cups water
- 1 Tbsp. cornmeal
- 1 Tbsp. chili powder
- 1 tsp. dried oregano
- 1 tsp. cumin
In a large pot, cook beef or venison in oil; drain fat. Add peppers, onions and garlic. Continue cooking for 3 to 5 minutes. Add remaining ingredients. Simmer uncovered on low heat for at least one hour to blend flavors. Stir occasionally until thick.
Recipe Source: NDSU Extension Service
Gobble It Up Roasted Turkey Rice Soup
- 1 c. roasted turkey, chopped
- 4 celery stalks, chopped
- 4 carrots, peeled and sliced
- 1 medium onion, chopped
- 1 chicken bouillon cube
- 1 tsp. black pepper
- 4 c. water
- 1 Tbsp. butter, margarine or cooking oil
- 1 c. uncooked white rice or brown rice
- 1 (15-oz.) can green beans, drained and rinsed
In a large pot over high heat, add the roasted turkey, celery, carrots, onion, bouillon cube, black pepper and 4 cups of water. Bring to a boil, reduce the heat and cook over low heat for 30 minutes.
Cook rice according to the package directions in a separate pot. Add cooked rice and green beans to the soup and stir. Cook for about 5 minutes until heated through.
Recipe Source: NDSU Extension Service
Secret Recipe Beef Stew
- 1-1/2 pounds lean beef, cut into 1-inch pieces
- 1/3 c. all-purpose flour
- 3 Tbsp. vegetable oil
- 1 (28-oz.) can Italian-style stewed tomatoes, undrained
- 1 (14.5-oz.) can beef broth
- 1 medium onion, coarsely chopped
- 1/2 tsp. black pepper
- 1/2 tsp. dried thyme leaves
- 3 medium potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces
- 2 c. baby carrots or 2 c. sliced carrots, 1-inch thick
Toss the beef with flour in a medium bowl. Heat oil in a large, heavy saucepan or Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add the beef and cook for 5 minutes, until browned, turning occasionally.
Add tomatoes, broth, onion, pepper and thyme; bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to low and cover. Simmer for 45 minutes or until the beef is just tender. Add the potatoes and carrots; return to a boil. Reduce heat and cover. Simmer for 45 minutes or until the beef and vegetables are tender.
Recipe Source: NDSU Extension Service
Smoked Bacon Sweet Potato Soup
- 3 slices smoked bacon, chopped
- 1 medium red onion, chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1/4 tsp. smoked paprika
- 1 tsp. kosher salt
- 1/2 tsp. Freshly ground black pepper
- 1/8 tsp. cayenne
- Pinch of red pepper flakes (optional)
- 3 sweet potatoes, peeled and diced*
- 4 c. low-sodium chicken broth
- 1 tbsp. lime juice
In a large pot over medium heat, cook bacon. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate and reserve 1 Tbsp. fat. In the pot, sauté onions and cook until slightly softened, about 5 minutes. Add garlic and cook until soft and fragrant, around 2 minutes.
Season with salt, pepper, smoked paprika, red pepper flakes and cayenne, if using. Add sweet potatoes and stock. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low and simmer until sweet potatoes are tender, 27 to 30 minutes.
Blend with immersion blender or transfer to a blender in batches and blend until smooth. Stir in lime juice, serve, sprinkle with bacon and enjoy.
*Note: The size of the sweet potatoes will determine the consistency of the stew once blended. If you like thicker stew, get larger sweet potatoes and smaller if you like a thinner consistency.
Recipe Source: NDSU Extension Service
Taco Soup
- 1 pound lean or extra-lean ground beef
- 1 onion, chopped
- 2 (14.5-oz.) cans diced tomatoes (with juice)
- 2 (15.5-oz.) cans whole-kernel corn, drained and rinsed
- 2 (15.5-oz.) cans red kidney beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 1/2 tsp. chili powder (or to taste)
- 3/4 tsp. cumin powder
- 3/4 tsp. garlic powder
- 1 c. water
- Optional toppings (shredded cheese, sour cream, tortilla chips)
Cook meat with the chopped onion in a pot over medium heat until browned. Drain fat from meat using a strainer if available. Mix all the ingredients in the pot and cook on low for one hour. This also could be prepared in a slow cooker. Assemble as directed and cook on low for six to eight hours. This soup freezes well.
Recipe Source: NDSU Extension Service
