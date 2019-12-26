It was just over 2,000 years ago that an event so big took place in Bethlehem of Judea that nothing could even parallel it for over a quarter of a century. Following a long, hard journey that brought people from all around the region into Jerusalem to be taxed, a man named Joseph and Mary, his pregnant spouse, sought endlessly for a place to bed down and rest. Because of the enormous crowds there were no rooms left anywhere in the city to be had so they were forced to find shelter in a stable. With cattle and donkeys and possibly a few sheep for company they were at least thankful to be sheltered from the cold.
But Joseph, knowing that Mary was soon to give birth to her first child, was far from being completely content with the provisions for this was no place for a child to be born. Definitely not Joseph’s child, but far more than that, this child was special, for this was the Christ Child, the one promised by the God of Israel and conceived by the Holy Spirit, who would come and be a deliverer to his people. This child was the Messiah.
Though the people of the nation of Israel had hoped for one to deliver them from the tyranny of Rome, this child would have a much higher purpose. He would bring about a kingdom, not of this world, but a kingdom that was yet to come. He would bring deliverance to the Jewish nation but not in the way they imagined. This child, who was to be called Jesus, would save his people from their sins.
And there, that night, this Christ Child was born, not in palatial surroundings but in a lowly setting. He was common by birth but royal by blood. He would be approachable by low-class shepherds as well as finely dressed Magi. Folks from every class in life would be meaningful to him.
The time would come when this little child, wrapped in swaddling clothes, lying in a manger would reach out to show his Father’s love to rich young rulers, as well as tax collectors and sweaty, smelly fishermen — even to adulterers. He would meet with members of the high courts yet would have time for even the children to come to him.
This child was significant. That night was significant. The nation of Israel was and still is significant. We would do well to never forget that.
And we would do well to never forget that this Christ Child came not only to save this nation of Jewish people from their sins, but he came that night to save whoever will come to him.
This season is significant for we remember the birth of the Christ Child, there in Bethlehem just over 2,000 years ago. Without his birth, his death and his resurrection, heaven would be nothing more than a fairy tale. But because of Jesus, born in a manger, who brought God down to man and redeemed mankind back to God, the hope of heaven can be a reality.
This season is much more than simply happy holidays. Happy holidays is no different than a day off for Labor Day or not going to work on the first day of deer season.
But to say Merry Christmas proclaims a message that Jesus was born and that he brought life to all mankind. To say Merry Christmas tells the story that the greatest gift ever given was given on that night in Bethlehem.
Christmas is the celebration of the birth of Jesus who came to die as a sacrifice for the sins of all mankind. No other holiday and no other being can claim to have brought the Father’s love and heaven’s hope to anyone who will receive this great gift of grace.
Merry Christmas and may you be a recipient of the greatest gift ever given to mankind. His name is Jesus.
