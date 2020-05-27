Happy Memorial Day Weekend, honoring all our veterans past, present and future.
Star-Spangled Banner
Oh say, can you see by the dawn's early light
What so proudly we hailed at the twilight's last gleaming?
Whose broad stripes and bright stars, through the perilous fight,
O'er the ramparts we watched were so gallantly streaming?
And the rockets red glare, the bombs bursting in air,
Gave proof through the night that our flag was still there.
Oh say, does that Star-Spangled Banner yet wave
O'er the land of the free and the home of the brave?
Another rainy Sunday in Rio. Yesterday was not bad weather, but we need the rain. Could have been snow.
Two weeks to write, news comes soon in this Coronavirus time. No school, churches are not open, folks in shutdown, going to the market for food when needed. Our younger generation will sure remember this time in the history of their lives. As I told in recent past, I remember my mom telling of the Spanish Flu (1918). But again, I did not ask her enough questions. If she got a shot for it? If they had one for it? The list goes on and on.
So glad the restaurants opened up. They opened up on May 21 with restrictions. Before, it was just carry-out.
On a better note- Happy Birthday to Natalie Charlton on her special day, May 24. She is the daughter of Joseph and Amy Charlton. Happy Birthday wishes to Ward and Gracie Simmons who both celebrated a birthday on May 23. Wishing you all many, many more happy birthdays! Happy birthday wishes to anyone else who has recently celebrated a birthday.
Get well wishes to all that are sick and happy anniversary to all those couples celebrating.
Until next time, stay brave, stay strong, and stay safe. God is in control. Remember a smile and a kind word goes a long way. Please remember our country in prayer. God bless.
