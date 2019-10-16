The preparation evolves, but apple butter remains a mountain tradition
There’s no butter involved, but it takes a lot to fill the apple butter kettles bubbling away at local fall festivals — a lot of apples, and a lot of volunteers to do the work.
The Burlington Apple Harvest Festival is the biggest such event for most Hampshire County residents. Though it takes place in Burlington, the apples are provided by the Shanholtz Orchards on Jersey Mountain Road — and many festival volunteers come from Hampshire County too.
Here in Hampshire County, churches, many Ruritan clubs and other groups make apple butter as a fund-raising activity, boiling it down in the traditional copper-lined kettles stirred with wood paddles over a wood fire.
The work begins with “snitting” — coring, peeling and cutting up apples. The term comes from the Pennsylvania Dutch “snitz” (dried apple slice) or German “schnitzen” (to carve), originating with the early settlers who brought the practice here from northern Europe.
Apple butter has been made in Europe since medieval times as a way to preserve apples. Some there still pride themselves on their apple butter, reported to be a syrupy product quite unlike the thick spread cooked locally.
Though hardly traditional, apple butter making can be even done in a slow cooker, with recipes yielding different results depending on the ingredients.
WVU Extension Agent Kelly Hicks supplied a recipe to the Review 2 years ago that included cloves. Allspice and nutmeg are found in other recipes, as are lemon juice and vinegar.
Sugar and cinnamon are popular locally, though not universally used even in Hampshire County. Both the Slanesville Ruritan Club and the Capon Springs Resort produce sugar-free versions (with no artificial sweeteners either), and the resort uses no cinnamon — just vanilla.
Cooking up a large batch of apple butter takes not just a lot of apples, but also a lot of workers, and even the Burlington Apple Harvest Festival attracts fewer volunteers each year.
The festival is organized by Burlington United Methodist Family Services, which draws on Methodist churches for volunteers. Well over 100 volunteers were needed to work from early morning to evening the week of the festival, even though a machine peels and cores apples for them.
Resource Development Manager Cindy Pyles says some loyal helpers arrive in RVs and spend the week volunteering. Still, they always need more help, and volunteers are always welcome.
Smaller Hampshire County groups struggle to find enough workers, and some confess they now start the process with applesauce replacing fresh apples.
“We were peeling 140 bushels, and it just got to where we couldn’t do it anymore,” one group member explained. Another group first turned to applesauce when the apple harvest was poor a couple of years ago.
The groups stick with tradition as much possible. They buy Musselman’s unsweetened applesauce — just apples, grown by a Pennsylvania farmers’ cooperative and containing no high fructose corn syrup or other foreign ingredients.
Though they are forced to skip a step, everyone’s apples boil down to applesauce on the way to apple butter, and the applesauce is boiled down the same way, in the same large kettles.
The Review had planned to cover apple butter making by the Mill Creek Ruritan Club in Purgitsville last Saturday, but the event was postponed to next weekend because the needed volunteers were lacking — not a good sign.
Fortunately, Mill Creek Ruritan Debra Champ had an alternative to suggest — the Jersey Mountain Ruritan Club, and a trip up Jersey Mountain Road on Sunday found tradition alive and well in Three Churches.
In the shelter behind the Jersey Mountain Ruritan building, kettles of snitted apples were steaming over wood fires, watched over by a multi-generational gathering of volunteers similar to those seen making apple butter at the Slanesville Ruritan Club the previous day.
Apples were being boiled down the old-fashioned way, from what club vice president Ashley Clum described as “good mountain apples” from the Ruggles Orchard, to which “just sugar and a little cinnamon” would be added.
The club always makes apple butter on the Sunday of Columbus Day weekend, Clum said, because they get more volunteers on Sunday, and then have Monday to relax.
The turnout of workers ranging from young children to seniors gave reason to hope that apple butter will continue to be made the old-fashioned way in Hampshire County for many years to come. o
