Perfect Harmony
Isabella Benedum, Elleigh Coleman, Alexus Cooper and Robert and Ryan Quick with HHS Harmony Show Choir have been practicing 4 times a week for 2 hours, taking their own time to prepare themselves for the All-State event that was on Saturday, putting their best voices forward.
“They faced some challenging music; difficult rhythms and time signatures, having to learn 2 songs in foreign languages and lots of dissonant music,” said HHS Harmony Show Choir director Bailey Coleman. “They worked extremely hard.”
These 5 students joined 260 other students from 56 schools around the state to practice and perfect their sound under the direction of Dr. Tim Seelig at the Clay Center in Charleston.
The All-State Chorus is audition-based, sponsored by the WV Vocal Music Association. Ensembles like All-State Band, Orchestra, Children’s Chorus and more were also present at the conference, but the HHS representatives certainly made their mark on the event.
“As a witness to the rehearsals and performance, the students did exceptionally well, and I am very proud of the representation that we had from Hampshire County,” said Coleman. “The amount of talent we have in this county is immense, not only in our community but in our schools.”
Coleman also noted that the HHS student body is one that is home to a variety of skills, in the realm of arts, sports and more.
“The band students work hard to have a field show and interesting concerts every year, the artwork in our hallways is done by our art students to help beautify the school, our students publish a newspaper and yearbook, and there are many more organizations that help create experiences for our students to explore their abilities, such as our nursing classes, HOSA, DECA, the Italian Exchange, FFA and our sports programs,” acknowledged Coleman.
“As long as we support and continue to support these programs in our schools, we will raise a generation that understands their strengths and how to utilize them as they go on to the workforce or collegiate world.”
The Harmony Show Choir will be performing at the upcoming Dessert Theatre on April 5. Tickets for this event will be $5 and there will be dessert provided as well as a silent auction.
HOSA hits the mark
This weekend in Huntington, WV, the WV HOSA competition at the state level was held for HHS students pursuing future careers in the health field. At the state competition, HHS student Sydney Fischer was elected the WV HOSA Historian for 2020-21, as well as placing 2nd in Researched Persuasive Writing and Speaking.
Luke Funk and Aryell Helms, back-to-back State HOSA champs, competed in First Aid and CPR and won 1st place.
HHS DECA chapter gives competition the business
Over the weekend, DECA had their state competition as well, with 14 students placing in various business, marketing and entrepreneurship categories up against students from all over the state.
The state competition is open to all school DECA participants and saw representatives from all over. The HHS DECA group as a whole achieved Thrive level in both Chapter Campaigns and Membership categories, and Paul Teter took up the torch as State Officer after Savannah Garrett for the 2020-2021 year. Students who place 1st and 2nd will proceed to the international competition in April, held in Nashville.
DECA CDC AWARDS:
Thrive Level Chapter Campaigns
Thrive level Membership
School Based Enterprise (SBE) Gold
Virtual Business Challenge Fashion Rd 1
Savannah Garrett
Kellsey Savage
Virtual Business Challenge Accounting Rd 2
Emma Johnson
Virtual Business Challenge Fashion Rd 2
Savannah Garrett
Kellsey Savage
Accounting Applications
Silver Tyler Diehl
Apparel & Accessories Marketing-
Gold, Kellsey Savage
Automotive Series Marketing
Gold, Elizabeth Seals
Business Finance Series
Gold, Michael Quasney
Buying & Merchandising Team
Silver, Kaitlin Spring & Braeleigh Riggleman
Community Giving Project
Silver, Seth Eaton & Cali Kobasiar
Food Marketing Series
Gold, Paul Teter
Innovation Plan
Bronze, Miles Barnes
Quick Service Restaurant Management
Silver, Clark Briddes
Restaurant & Food Service Management
Gold, Danielle Davis
Retail Merchandising
Bronze, Camryn Downs
Mark Your Calendar
SkillsUSA State Competition April 17-18 at Fairmont State University/Pier Technical College
State Social Studies Fair April 24 at the Charleston Civic Center
