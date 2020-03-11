Activities
Wednesday, March 11, Romney: 11 Bingo (charge: 1 nonperishable item)
Thursday, March 12, Romney: 11 Crafts with Donna Davis
Thursday, March 12, Romney: 11:30-12:30 Richard Dennis from the attorney general’s office
Thursday, March 12, Springfield: 4:30-5:30 Richard Dennis from the attorney general’s office
Friday, March 13, Capon Valley View: 11 Bingo
Tuesday, March 17, Capon Valley View: 11 Bingo
Wednesday, March 18, Romney: 11:15 Doris Ringler Medicare
Wednesday, March 18, Romney: Blood pressure
Friday, March 20, Capon Valley View: 11 Bingo
Menus
Meals cost a donation for those 60 and over; $6 for those under 60
Romney (Noon)
Wednesday, March 11 — Broccoli soup, tuna sandwich on bun, fruit, dessert
Thursday, March 12 — Chicken lasagna, salad, green beans, Italian bead, fruit
Monday, March 16 — Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes, corn, fruit, dessert
Wednesday, March 18 — Beef-a-roni, salad, green beans, Italian bread, fruit
Thursday, March 19 — Ham and beans, stewed tomatoes, cornbread, fruit, dessert
Springfield (5:30 p.m.)
Thursday, March 12 — Chicken nuggets, baked fries, celery and carrots, dessert
Friday, March 13 — Meatballs, salad, green beans, garlic bread, dessert
Tuesday, March 17 — St. Patrick’s Day special
Thursday, March 19 — Broccoli soup, ham salad, fruit, dessert
Friday, March 20 — Flounder, beet salad, carrots, fruit, dessert
Capon Valley View (Noon)
Friday, March 13 — Turkey sandwich with gravy, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, fruit, dessert
Tuesday, March 17 — St. Patrick’s Day special
Friday, March 20— Chicken fillet on a bun, baked potato, fruit, dessert
The Committee on Aging is now accepting reservations for its 2020 bus tour schedule. All trips are open to the public.
Trips include Albuquerque and Santa Fe from June 6 to 16, and beautiful Vermont Sept. 21-26.
For more information, call Judy Richman at 304-822-4097.
Volunteer opportunities are available by calling 304-822-4097.
The Committee on Aging has limited ostomy and diabetic supplies and Depends available free on a first-come, first-served basis.
Visit the Administrative Building or call 304-822-4097 for more information.
Romney Senior Center — 304‑822‑2465
Springfield Senior Center — 304‑822‑7627
Capon Valley View Center — 304-856-3650
Administrative offices — 304‑822‑4097
The Committee on Aging has openings on the following programs:
Programs: The Committee on Aging offers in-home care services through several programs. Services are under the supervision of a Registered Nurse and provided by professional staff members who receive training in CPR, First Aid, OSHA, HIPAA,
Abuse/Neglect/Exploitation, Dementia care, Ethics, Professionalism and Direct Care. Each program has its own eligibility criteria and pay options. For detailed information, please call 304-822-4097.
Transportation is available to seniors (at least 60 years of age) on a first-come, first-served basis to senior centers, doctor appointments, grocery shopping and running of other errands. Suggested donations are based on travel location.
For more information, please call 304-822-4097.
Reminder: If schools are closed due to weather conditions, we will be closed.
Email: aginginhamp@hardynet.com
Website: www.aginginhampshire.us.
