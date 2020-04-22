As we read this portion of scripture, we see Peter challenging those who were listening to change both their hearts and lives. We are told about 3,000 folks were baptized after that day and were bought into the community.
What was this community? What did it look like? Why would about 3,000 take the dive, literally and figuratively, into these waters? To answer these questions, we have to look at the rest of Chapter 2.
First, we are told they were united and shared everything. Second, they met daily together for corporate worship and to share meals. Third, they praised God and demonstrated God’s goodness to everyone.
In a day where there is so much disunity, both within the church and without, we are told the community of faith was united. They were united in their belief in the Triune God.
They believed that God, the great Creator, sent Jesus Christ to save the world. Jesus Christ was the Word revealed to all; he was the fulfillment of the scripture.
That is why he said, “I have come not to destroy the Law but to fulfill it.” They believed that they received the Holy Spirit, the Comforter, after being baptized.
It was the indwelling of this Spirit that enabled folks to have changed hearts and changed lives. They believed that through God’s grace the entire world could be saved. They believed.
They worshiped daily as a community. During Lent, we began studying “The Walk” by Adam Hamilton. This 6-weeks Lenten study had us look at 5 spiritual disciplines to strengthen our walk.
The 1st discipline we looked at was worship, both corporate and individual worship. Hamilton used Psalm 85 as a way to look at the community of faith in ancient Israel.
Worship was an active response to God’s love. Regular corporate worship, worship with other members of our faith community is vital. Relationships are strengthened along with the deepening of one’s individual faith.
And so, we meet regularly to offer praises to the God we serve; recognizing the blessings we have had; sharing our burdens with others; confessing our sins; and finding strength, hope and grace in the lessons we hear; and strengthening the faith walk of others.
They recognized and shared the presence of God in their lives. Their life centered on the thankfulness of God.
They recognized that their very life was a gift from a gracious God. In response to that great gift, they shared with others how God was moving in their lives. Knowing that all that they had was a gift from God, they freely shared what they had with others.
I have been privileged to serve the 4 United Methodist churches of the Capon Bridge Charge. I have stood in awe as they help to spread the gospel, the Good News of Jesus Christ to those in the community and beyond.
I have seen them share with the many children who come from the parking lot during Trunk or Treat. I have seen one take another friend for doctor appointments so he doesn’t have to go alone.
I have seen them pack food bags for the food pantry; go to Charleston to help homeowners fix up their homes. The list goes on. But, come Sunday (well, when we’re not social distancing), I know I see the majority of these folks back in the pews, singing the hymns, focusing (for the most part) on the message of the day, and reading scripture.
I know in my heart of hearts, they will indeed leave the sanctuary and go out into the community inviting folks in and helping where needed. As a pastor, it is indeed a humbling experience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.