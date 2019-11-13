I don’t really like rules all that much. That’s because I find following all the regulations around me limiting. There are rules for speed limits on roads, weight limits on baggage at the airport, spending limits on my credit card (probably a good thing), even limits on the amount of pizza I can eat in one sitting (not an official rule). Everywhere we turn, we are limited by one law or another.
Despite how limiting rules are, they often have an upside we don’t like to acknowledge. In college football, the upside of rules is associated with fairness and safety. When a team is protected by a rule, they benefit from the safety or fairness that the regulation provides.
On the other hand, the side penalized by that same rule often complains that the rule was misapplied or that they did not actually break the rule in the first place. These two opposite opinions are based on perspective. I find that views about scripture are also affected by perspective. This is especially true when scripture appears to limit your freedom.
When you look at scripture, what perspective do you have? Are you able to see the protection and safety that God’s commands offer you? Or do you find them unnecessary? Psalm 19:8-9 reads, “The precepts of the Lord are right, rejoicing the heart; the commandment of the Lord is pure, enlightening the eyes; the fear of the Lord is clean, enduring forever; the rules of the Lord are true, and righteous altogether.”
These two verses show us how good the limiting rules of God are. The Psalmist description begins and concludes with the idea that God’s regulations are right and righteous. This means they are conformed to what is just. These precepts cause rejoicing and enlightenment. God’s rules are given to us so that we can be truly free. So that our entire being is happy, satisfied, content, and at peace. These rules will endure forever. Not because God longs to penalize us, but because He wants to keep us safe.
My prayer is that each of us would know God as the loving Father described for us in scripture. Yes, He gives us rules. But these rules are meant to limit our pain and suffering, not our freedom.
