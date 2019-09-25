Tearcoat revival ends tonight
The fall revival at Tearcoat Church wraps up at 7 o’clock tonight, Sept. 25.
Pastor Jerry Eisenhour from the Mount Zion Church in Cumberland, Md., is leading the revival. Eisenhour hosts the radio program “Breakthrough” on WFRB 560 AM.
Special music will be provided by the Eisenhour family.
Zion fall festival this weekend
The 2019 fall festival at Zion Church of Christ runs from noon to 6 p.m. Sept. 28.
The Saturday get-together is chock full of good food – homemade vegetable soup and chili, fresh onion peels, country ham sandwiches, hotdogs and hamburgs, fresh-cut French fries, homemade ice cream and cakes and pies.
Ther will be music, Bingo and other games with a live auction at 5 p.m.
Pre-order soup or ice cream by calling 304-496-8743.
Proceeds benefit Hospice of the Panhandle and the Children’s Home Society in Romney.
The church is at 488 Zion Church Road in Augusta.
Amazing Grace worships Saturday evening
Amazing Grace Baptist Church on Christian Church Road in Capon Bridge will have its first Saturday evening praise and worship service at 7 p.m. Oct. 5.
Refreshments will be served at 6:30. Attire is casual and everyone is welcome.
Kids Krusade at Mt. View
A Kids Krusade with the Teels and Friends will be held for 4 days at Mountain View Assembly of God, at the top of Cooper Mountain.
The 1st service is at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, with another that evening at 6.
On Monday-Wednesday, Oct. 7-9, services begin at 6 each evening.
Kids age 4-12, their parents and other adults are welcome. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. Fun, food and prizes are on the schedule.
Women for Christ gather
The monthly Women for Christ luncheon was held Sept. 11 at the Cumberland Country Club with 68 in attendance.
Chairman Bernadette Ross welcomed the group and blessed the food. Sharon Kline opened the meeting singing “God Bless America.”
The special feature was Janae Kelly, a massage therapist, who demonstrated her skills on Debbie Wilt.
The speaker, former TV news anchor Carol Lebeau, spoke on “Overachiever Finds Jesus.”
The next meeting will be at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, with a bake sale. Reservations may be made by calling Cheryl at 301-777-1268 or Pat at 301-729-1928 or Bernadette at 301-724-2414.
Dinner scheduled for single parents
Christ Community Church in Augusta will serve a meal to single parents at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at the church along U.S. 50 on the west side of Augusta.
Childcare will be provided if needed. RSVP by calling 304-496-8566 by Oct. 1.
Mt. Olive plans October revival
Mount Olive United Methodist church will hold a revival from Oct. 6-11.
Evangelist Dan Frederick of Grayson, Ky., will lead the revival. The Sunday-through-Friday services start t 7 each evening.
Sunday’s kickoff will include Frederick at Sunday School at 10 a.m. and speaking at morning worship at 11. A covered-dish meal will follow the worship.
Mount Olive UMC is on U.S. 220 in Purgitsville. For more information, call 304-530-7866.
Rockin’ Angels resume
The Rockin’ Angels program for kids 5 to 18 started a new year last Monday at Hanging Rock Church of the Brethren.
Sessions run from 6 to 7:30 p.m. each Monday at the church, 11800 Northwestern Pike. It’s above the Treasure House on U.S. 50. For more information, call 304-359-0728.
Tearcoat kids KICK into gear
Tearcoat Church of the Brethren in Augusta is starting a new season of their Kids Program called KICK – Kids in Christ Klub, began Tuesday, Sept. 3, from 6:45 to 8 p.m.
Vans will run. For more information, call the church at 304-496-7841.
Women’s Bible study forming
A women’s Bible-study group on the 1st and 3rd Thursdays is open to women of all ages.
The nondenominational group meets at 6:30 p.m. at Susan Miller's home on Heidi Cooper Road. The first meeting will be Sept. 19.
The group will be studying Psalm 23 by using the book “A Shepherd’s Look at Psalm 23.” You can purchase this book on Amazon.
There is also a book titled “The Shepherd Trilogy” that includes “A Shepherd Look” and extra resources. You will not need to have the book at our first meeting.
For more information, call Pam Pancione at 304-668-4485.
Services change at St. Stephen’s
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church will hold both healing services for August on the same day, Aug. 29. A 2 p.m. service will be at the Hampshire Center and at 4 p.m. another service will be at the church, 310 E. Main St., Romney.
The service is based on the Order of St. Luke the Physician, an ecumenical group dedicated to Christian healing ministry. The nondenominational service lasts a half hour, and is offered to anyone who wishes prayers for either themselves or loved ones.
During the months of September and October, the church’s Sunday service will be held at 11 a.m.
Bethel Baptist giving away clothes
Bethel Baptist Church in Kirby will hold a free clothing giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 10.
The church is on Bethel Baptist Church Road. For more information, call 304-496-9413.
Catholic parish changes schedule
Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Romney has announced a new Mass schedule.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Sundays, noon Tuesdays and noon Wednesdays.
Tearcoat class is ‘Meeting God’
Tearcoat Church of the Brethren will begin a new adult Sunday School class – “Meeting God” by J. I. Packer — on Sunday, May 5.
The inductive Bible study is designed to help each participant discover what scripture is saying. This study includes 3 types of questions: observation questions that ask about the basic facts like who, what, when, why, where and how; interpretation questions that delve into the meaning of the passage; and application questions that help participants discover the implications of the text for growing in Christ.
Classes begin at 9:15 every Sunday. To get a study book or for more information, call the church office at 304-496-7841.
828 Ministry begins in Romney
A new ministry has begun in Romney.
The 828 Ministry Center is located at 72 S. Marsham St., Romney. The 5 p.m. services on Sunday will livestream Elevation Church from Charlotte N.C.
Addiction and recovery meetings are offered at 7 p.m. each Friday. Call 540-539-4988 or visit 828 Ministry center Romney on Facebook.
LDS has new meeting hours
The Church Of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints has new meeting hours.
Sacrament meeting is 10-11 a.m. Sunday. Educational meetings follow from 11 to noon.
Healing services at St. Stephen’s
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church holds healing services at 2 p.m. the 2nd Thursday of each month at Hampshire Center and at 4 p.m. on the 4th Thursdays at the church, 310 E. Main St., Romney.
The service is based on the Order of St. Luke the Physician, an ecumenical group dedicated to Christian healing ministry. The nondenominational service lasts a half hour, and is offered to anyone who wishes prayers for either themselves or loved ones.
Evangel Holiness Church moves
Evangel Holiness Church is meeting at a new location. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Call Pastor Powers at 304-822-7772 for location. The church is no longer meeting on Heide Coooper Road in Shanks.
New Life at new locale
New Life Faith Community Church is not only meeting in a new location, the young congregation is worshiping with its 1st regular pastor.
Chester Fisher, a retired pastor from the Church of the Brethren, will speak at Sunday’s 2:30 p.m. service at Romney’s Church of the Nazarene, 339 Elk Place. Fisher has been a guest speaker for New Life Faith previously.
Soup’s on in Gore
Bethel United Methodist Church in Gore is holding a soup and sandwich lunch every 1st Monday of every month from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The lunch typically has 2 different kinds of soups and sandwiches as well as desserts and drinks. Bethel UMC is at 125 Muse Road. The luncheon is free and open to the public. For more info, call Paulette Vandenbosch at 540-858-2598.
Nazarene kitchen offers meal
Romney Nazarene, located on 339 Elk Place at the corner of Sioux Lane and Elk Place, hosts a monthly soup kitchen from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the 3rd Saturday of every month at the church. The “Feed our Sheep Soup Kitchen” is free and open to the public.
Hanging Rock serving community
Hanging Rock Church of the Brethren, above the Treasure House at North River along U.S. 50 is holding clothing giveaways from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays and 9 a.m. to noon on Fridays at Jean’s Bar and Grill (back room).
Men’s, women’s and children’s clothing in all sizes are available as well as blankets, purses and shoes. Donations are accepted.
The church is also hosting community service nights from 6 to 8 p.m. on Mondays. Bible Study is at 7 p.m. Tuesdays, a meal at 5:30 p.m. and worship service at 7 p.m. Wednesdays and drive-by prayer services from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursdays.
The pastoral staff is available to listen and talk with you. For more info, call Pastor Bob Combs at304-359-0652 or 540-303-0601.
Clothing exchange in CB
Capon Bible Fellowship Clothing Exchange, Capon Bridge, has reopened. If the open flags and signs are displayed, the exchange is open — usually Fridays and Saturdays.
Women study the Bible
A women’s community Bible study meets the 1st and 3rd Thursdays of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the home of Susan Miller, Augusta. Pam Pancione leads the studies. A 12-week study titled “Seeking Him – Experiencing the Joy of Personal Revival” Is starting. Order the book from Amazon or any bookstore. For more info or directions, call Pam at 304-668-4485, Tammy at 304-813-7428 or Diane at 304-851-5456.
Midweek services at CCC
Christ Community Church is now offering midweek services starting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.
Community Bible holding study
Community Bible Assembly of God on Poland Hollow Road north of Romney is holding Bible study at 10 a.m. Tuesdays. Everyone is welcome. For more info, call 304-496-9128.
Messages in new store
Messages of the Messiah Christian Book Store has moved from its previous location on 2047 Valley Ave. in Winchester to its new location on 1855 Senseny Road Suite 12 in the Country Park Plaza shopping center, 8 minutes away from its previous location. For more info, call 540-535-0355.
Methodists join in prayer
Mt. Olive and Marvin Chapel United Methodist churches welcome the community to their weekly prayer meeting held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. The churches are on U.S. 220 in Purgitsville.
Food pantry at Springfield
Springfield Assembly of God is hosting a weekly food pantry from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Tuesday. Volunteers are welcome. The community is invited.
Tri-State Women for Christ meet
Tri-State Women for Christ will meet in Cumberland on the 2nd Wednesday of each month. They regularly host guest speakers for their luncheons. Make reservations by calling Cheryl at 301-777-1268 or Pat at 301-729-1928.
