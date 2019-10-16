Using his great-grandfather’s sword, Rotary member Carter Wagoner knighted Elton A. Judy of Augusta as the 40th Knight of Olde Hampshire this year.
Bill Wylie, Rotary president-elect, served as master of ceremonies for the Aug. 28 event at The Bottling Works in Romney. The evening included a catered dinner served by Hampshire High School students.
Hampshire County’s highest honor was awarded to Elton Judy with his wife, Wilmetta, “Wink,” by his side, surrounded by family, friends, representatives from The Bank of Romney, former Knights and members of the Romney Rotary.
As Rotarian Joyce Lamphier noted in her comments about Elton, the Rotary motto of “Service Above Self” was perfectly aligned with Elton’s legacy of service to his community.
The accomplishments she listed included service in US Air Force during World War 2, being a founding member of Augusta Ruritan and Augusta fire department, Boy Scout leader, Augusta United Methodist Church leader, founder and owner of Judy’s Mobile Homes, recipient of multiple sales awards in his business, 2013 Hampshire County Outstanding Citizen Award and Distinguished West Virginian award, as well as being a husband, father of 7 children and a member of Gideons International.
Joyce described Elton as having “integrity of heart” – being fair and honest, and keeping the choices he made in his life with a strong sense of what’s right and wrong. By living his daily life with sincerity, loyalty, obedience and consistency –he has the qualities required for Knighthood.
Elton’s entrepreneurial spirit began with a $250 small business loan financed by The Bank of Romney in 1946, trading the determination of hard work and a vision for something better. Elton and Wink, his wife of 73 years, built a life defined by multiple successful businesses, all built from the ground up.
Their community service provides countless benefits to members of their county, church and beyond resulting in improvements and well-being. That spirit of service has continued on through the Judy children and has strengthened the integrity of their business.
The Rotary Round Table list of former Knights was read by Dean Young with those attending being acknowledged and honored.
Rotary President Trina Cox gave closing remarks and ended the meeting with The Four-Way Test of the things we think, say or do: 1. Is it the truth? 2. Is it fair to all concerned? 3. Will it build goodwill and better friendships? 4. Will it be beneficial to all concerned? o
