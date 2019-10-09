Senior news: The Paw Paw Senior Center monthly meeting and carry-in luncheon was held Oct. 3. There were 35 members and 3 guests.
Members attending were Mayo Eaton, Wallace and Jayne Abe, Jo Musialowski, Mary Ann Buzzanca, Lou Becker, Marshall and Cleo Eaton, Jane Corbett, Vince and Jeanie Martin, Mike and Mary Poling Roland Hamilton, Carl and Joann Cowgill, Rocky Largent, Marvin Duvall, Carol Zembower, Jean Spring, Gene Spring, Janet Platt, Jock Shambaugh, Brown and Barbara Norton, Irene Meyers, Early and Dee Parrill, Anna Lou Moreland, Tootie Corbett, Bob and Mary Bischofsberger, Earl and Betty Bridges and Thurman Eaton.
Guests included Pete Gordon, member of the Morgan County Board of Education, who visited after volunteering at the Paw Paw School helping students with their math. He spoke to the members about young people and stressed that the majority are hard workers and should be given the benefit of doubt.
Other guests were Eric and Linda Pritchard, who were here to address members on additional chronic Lyme disease legislation. Several years ago they petitioned for signatures in regard to chronic Lyme disease treatment and therapy, and now again they are in need of a new petition for the same cause.
There were approximately 54-55 gallons of apple butter made up for sale. President Carl Cowgill thanked everyone who helped with getting the apples on Wednesday, apple preparation on Thursday and cooking and bottling on Friday.
If anyone would like to purchase some apple butter, there are still some pints and quarts available.
Everyone was reminded that monthly meeting and carry-in luncheon means “carry in” your covered dish to share.
Attendees celebrating a birthday this month included Carl Cowgill and Jayne Abe. The group sang to them as Jayne blew out the candle.
Mayo Eaton gave the blessing.
Senior moment…while pondering the problems of the world, I realized that, at my age, I don’t really give a hoot anymore.
If walking is good for your health, the mailman would be immortal; A whale swims all day, only eats fish and drinks water, but is still fat; A rabbit runs, hops and only lives 5 years, while a tortoise doesn’t run, does mostly nothing, yet lives for 150 years.
And they tell us to exercise. I don’t think so. o
