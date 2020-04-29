We commit sin when we choose to give in to temptation. The reason that Jesus can be called the sinless Son of God is that he did not give in to temptation at any time throughout his life. The Bible tells us in Hebrews 4:15 that he "...has been tempted in every way, just as we are, yet was without sin." Why did he not sin? It was because he chose not to sin every time. He chose to live for God. You, too, can choose not to sin. It will take effort, strength of character and help from the Holy Spirit.
Some have tried to categorize sins. Pope Gregory's list of the 7 deadly sins includes the following: pride, envy, anger, dejection, avarice, gluttony and lust. To help us apply these to our present lives, think about it this way: Lying is a sinful choice. Stealing is a sinful choice. Sexual promiscuity is a sinful choice. Homosexuality is a sinful choice. Addiction is a sinful choice. Bullying or the abuse of others is a sinful choice. Any sin you can think of exists because of our own sinful choices. None of these sinful choices is any worse than the others. We often think that someone else's sinful choice makes them a greater sinner because we want to justify our own sinful choices.
All of these are sinful choices that confirm that we all are sinners (Romans 3:23; 6:23) and in need of a savior. God sent Jesus to give all believers forgiveness from all their sinful choices.
First published April 22, 2015
