THIS WEEK:
Jan. 29-Feb. 4
Jan. 29
Jan. 30
Winter crafting social 6-8 p.m., River House, Capon Bridge. Make paper and fabric garlands as a (PG-13) movie plays.
Jan. 31
Theater club interest meeting 6-9 p.m., River House, Capon Bridge.
Narcan administration training 5-6 p.m., at 828 ministry, 72 S. Marsham St., Romney. $28. Hosted by HC Health Dept.
Soup and salad dinner and silent auction 4-7 p.m., Springfield Assembly of God. Benefiting A New Beginning Inc. women’s recovery home
Feb. 1
Book sale 9 a.m. today to 5 p.m. Thurs., Feb. 6, Fort Ashby Public Library. $1 hardbacks and trade paperbacks; 25 cents other paperbacks or fill a plastic grocery bag for $5. DVDs as marked.
Davis-Bradley concert 6:30-8 p.m., River House, Capon Bridge. $8 advance or $10 at the door.
Feb. 2
Memoir writing 1-3 p.m., River House, Capon Bridge.
Music building blocks workshop 1:30-3:30 p.m., the Co-op, 56 S. Marsham St., Romney. $20. Learn musical reading and writing, ear training and harmony from Tom Miller. Register at 304-359-2008.
Feb. 3
HC Board of Education special meeting 9 a.m., Central Office, School St., Romney
HC Board of Education 6:30 p.m., Central Office, School St., Romney
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 91 7 p.m., upstairs, Post 91 Home. Romney
Augusta Ruritan Club 6:30 p.m., Augusta United Methodist Augusta
Springfield Ruritan Club 6:30 p.m., Springfield Ruritan, 140 Green Spring Valley Road.
HC Arts Council Photography Group 10-11:30 a.m., 2nd floor, HC Public Library. Focus Theme: flowers. For more info, call Sandra Patterson, 304-496-7345. All shutterbugs welcome.
Feb. 4
HC Farm Bureau 7 p.m., USDA Service Center, Heritage Hill Complex, 2nd Floor, U.S. 50 Romney
HC Arts Council planning session 4:30 p.m., Bank of Romney Community Center, Romney. Open to all. For more info, call Charles Snead at 302-298-3039.
Pleasant Dale CEOS Club 1 p.m. Augusta Church of Christ. For more info, call the WVU Extension office, 304-822-5013.
Looking ahead
Feb. 5-11
Infrastructure Committee 10 a.m. Wed., Feb. 5, HC Health Dept., U.S. 50, Augusta
CHPSD Board of Directors 6 p.m. Wed., Feb. 5, CHPSD Office, 18540 Northwestern Pike, Augusta
Potomac Valley Conservation District board 7 p.m. Wed., Feb. 5, USDA Service Center, Moorefield. Meeting agenda available 3 days before at the District office, 500 E. Main St., Romney.
Capon Bridge Ruritan Club 7 p.m. Thurs., Feb. 6, Capon Bridge Ruritan Community Center.
Mill Creek Ruritan Club 7 p.m. Thurs., Feb. 6, Mill Creek Ruritan Clubhouse, U.S. 220, Purgitsville
Attorney general mobile office 11 a.m.-noon Thurs., Feb. 6, Paw Paw Senior Center, 783 Winchester St.
Drawing Club 6-8 p.m. Thurs., Feb. 6, River House, Capon Bridge. Free. Bring your own supplies or borrow a pencil and paper onsite.
Open mic night 6-9 p.m. Fri., Feb. 7, River House, Capon Bridge. Free. Adam Keeling hosts music, poetry, comedy and other performance art
First Friday after 5 jam 5:01-7 p.m. Fri., Feb. 7, The Co-op, 56 S. Marsham St., Romney. Free. Musicians of all ages and levels of experience are invited to join Jim Morris and friends. Anyone can stop in to listen. Snacks are available.
Card making 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sat., Feb. 8, The Co-op, 56 S. Marsham St., Romney. Crafts too. Free. Light refreshments.
Ukulele Club 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Sat., Feb. 8, The Co-op, 56 S. Marsham St., Romney. Free. Songs of love from noon to 1. Loaner Ukes available
Old-time slow jam/fast jam 6-9 p.m. Sat., Feb. 8, River House, Capon Bridge. Bring your instrument, your voice, or just yourself. All proficiency levels welcome. Slow-jam for all at 6, faster old-time jam follows around 7:30.
Camera Club 2-4 p.m. Sun., Feb. 9, River House, Capon Bridge. Anyone interested in photography is welcome. Leader: Rick McCleary.
Romney Town Council 7 p.m. Mon., Feb. 10, Town Hall, 340 E. Main St.
HC Democratic Club 7 p.m. Mon., Feb. 10, HC Health Dept., U.S. 50, Augusta. Speaker from Hampshire County Pathways on addiction recovery.
Ebenezer CEOS Club 11 a.m. Mon., Feb. 10, For more info., call the WVU Extension office, 304-822-5013.
County Commission 9 a.m. Tues., Feb. 11, courthouse, 2nd-floor courtroom. Agenda online 3 days in advance
Capon Valley Ruritan Club board 7 p.m. Tues., Feb. 11, Ruritan Park, Yellow Spring.
CB Town Council 7 p.m. Tues., Feb. 11, Town Hall.
Central CEOS Club 11:30 a.m. Tues., Feb. 11. For more info, call the WVU Extension office, 304-822-5013.
Romney Ruritan Club 6:30 p.m. Tues., Feb. 11, Co-op, 56 S. Marsham St.
AND BEYOND …
Recycling newspapers, magazines, catalogs, cardboard, clean steel and aluminum cans 8 a.m.-noon Wednesdays and Saturdays, county recycling center, Dolan Drive, Augusta.
Story hour 11 a.m. each Friday, HC Public Library, 153 W. Main St., Romney.
Cub Scout Pack 32 meeting 7-8 p.m. every Wednesday when school is in session, Romney First United Methodist Church. For more info, call Rick Hillenbrand at 304-822-4190 or visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pack32romney.
AA noon Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday; 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday; and 8 p.m. Friday, Pathways, 850 N. High St., Romney. 7 p.m. Monday, Ruritan Community Center, Capon Bridge. 8 p.m. Tuesday and 6 p.m. Saturday, Tearcoat Church of the Brethren, Augusta. 8 p.m. Thursday, St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, Romney. 6 p.m. Sunday, Slanesville Presbyterian Church. www.aawv13.com.
Narcotics Anonymous 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Ruritan Community Center, Capon Bridge; 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Springfield Assembly of God, Route 28; noon Thursday and 8 p.m. Sunday, Pathways, 850 N. High St., Romney; and 6:30 p.m. Monday, Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 299 School St., Romney.
Romney Food Pantry 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday-Wednesday-Thursday, First United Methodist basement, 49 N. High St., Romney. Recipients may pick up food once a month.
Hampshire Emergency Amateur Radio Team Net 7 p.m. Wednesday, on-the-air. N8RAT Repeater 444.950 MHz/PL 123.0.
Smart Recovery 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Pathways, 850 N. High St., Romney. Empowering tool for all addictive behaviors and addicts. Call 304-359-2185 or 540-247-4209.
Community Chorus rehearsal 10-11 a.m. Saturday, River House, Capon Bridge. Free. Elizabeth Podsiadlo directing.
Art for all noon-3 p.m. Saturday, River House, Capon Bridge. Free family fun. Materials provided.
Breakfast buffet at American Legion Post 91, Romney, has been suspended until further notice.
Yoga in the Gallery 6-7 p.m. Monday, River House, Capon Bridge. $10. All levels. Bring your own mat
Food pantry 10-1 p.m. Tuesday, St. Peter Church of Deliverance, 536 St. Peter Lane, Augusta.
Anger management group 4 p.m. Monday, Pathways, 850 N High St., Romney.
Education group 2:30-3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Pathways, 850 N High St., Romney. Led by Mark Dignan, CAC-AD
Overcoming domestic violence and trauma 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Pathways, 850 N High St., Romney.
Came to believe noon Friday, Pathways, 850 N High St., Romney.
Sober café 9-11 p.m. 1st and 3rd Friday, Pathways, 850 N High St., Romney.
Boy Scout Troop 32 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, Romney First United Methodist Church, 49 N. High St. Year-round, ages 10.5 to 18. Call Milda V. Mullins at 304-496-7530.
Indoor yard sale 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Springfield Treasures, next to Springfield Senior Center. Proceeds benefit Senior Nutrition Program. Items sold on donation basis.
6-8 p.m. 3rd Sunday: PFLAG, 40 W. Piccadilly, Winchester, Va. Light refreshments served. All are welcome.
6-7:30 p.m. Monday: Gambler support group, St. Joseph’s Church, 225 S. Queen St., Martinsburg. Call 304-356-5829.
Gambler support 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, St. Joseph’s Church, 225 S. Queen St., Martinsburg. Call 304-356-5829.
Spay Today: Low cost, nonprofit program for spaying and neutering cats and dogs. At the time of surgery, initial tests and shots can be obtained at lower rates. To find a participating vet, call 304-728-8330 or visit www.baacs.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.