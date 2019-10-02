Yes, I dread the coming of fall. In fact, I say that it really isn’t fall until baseball season is over. That alone gets me almost through October. (Yes, it is denial.)
Don’t get me wrong; there are many parts of fall that I enjoy very much. Pumpkin spice anything, the bright colors of the leaves [as long as they stay on the trees], archery season, apple butter and the Mountaineers back in action.
I just prefer summer, with warmer weather that doesn’t cause me to shiver.
The truth is… “It’s what you make of it.” I could try to outlast fall and winter by hibernating in my study until summer bursts onto the scene again. However, who would that really hurt? No one but me.
Who would benefit from that? No one. (Well, maybe those of you who wouldn’t have to put up with me.) In fact, I would miss out on many of the things about fall that I do like.
The writer of Ecclesiastes got it right when he said, “There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under heaven” [Ecclesiastes 3:1]. There is an order to things.
God has wonderfully created our world in a way that it continually renews and replenishes itself. It has lasted and thrived through the ages past.
There isn’t any reason to believe that the God who set it all in order will not continue to sustain it well past our time on this earth.
The writer then goes on to say, “He has made everything beautiful in its time. He has set eternity in the hearts of men; yet they cannot fathom what God has done from beginning to end. I know that there is nothing better for men than to be happy and do good while they live. That everyone may eat and drink, and find satisfaction in all his toil – this is the gift of God” [Ecclesiastes 3:11-13].
We do not always like the changing seasons of life. It is sometimes complex, difficult and does require hard work. However, the same God who created everything will continue to provide for and bless His children that live in relationship with Him.
Seasons come and seasons go. Just like the seasons of life come and go. Remember, “It’s what you make of it.” Therefore this fall, I choose to build a few fires in the fire pit. Eat all the pumpkin spice and apple butter I can handle. Take a few long walks with Debbie. Then spend time with those I hold dear.
The best thing about fall is that it leads to my favorite holiday, Thanksgiving. A time of giving thanks to the Lord God who created the seasons and sustains us through the seasons of life. o
