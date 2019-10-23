House of the Setting Sun
The House of the Setting Sun is barreling toward a wrap on another season of screams.
The big haunted house, barn and trail in Green Spring — with a mortuary theme this year — is open from 7:30 to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays for 1 more weekend — Oct. 25-26 —and, of course, on Halloween night, Thursday, Oct. 31.
A Nov. 2-3 event will be blackout nights — all the lights are off and you’ll work your way through the place with a glow stick.
Tickets cost $15 for the entire treatment.
Buffalo Gap Campground
The Trail of Horrors will be open at Buffalo Gap Campground off Cold Stream Road north of Capon Bridge on Saturday, Oct. 26, at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for ages 8-17.
Trick or trot
The Hampshire Wellness and Fitness Center has a Halloween 5K run (and a few more fun components) set for Oct. 26.
Costumes are encouraged.
The run starts and ends at the Wellness Center, looping through Sunrise Summit and Harvest Hills. Registration beforehand is $15 for the adult 5K or 2-mile run and $5 for a kids run. Pre-registration guarantees a T-shirt. Race-day registration is $5 more.
The race starts at 9 a.m. that Saturday, with registration opening an hour earlier.
All proceeds benefit United Way.
Post 137 adult party
Halloween will rock Capon Bridge American Legion Post 137 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.
Costumes are encouraged and the band Whiskey N’ Lace will be playing.
The post is located at 484 Cold Stream Road. The public is invited.
Halloween Bash
The Hampshire County Halloween Bash, hosted by Romney Parks and Rec, will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Romney Elementary School gym on School Street.
The event, which is open to the public for a $4 donation per person, will include games, a costume contest at 6:30, music, food, pumpkin decorating, a raffle and more.
Kids get a treat bag and adults have a raffle.
Romney Moose
A kid’s Halloween party at the Romney Moose Lodge on U.S. 50 east of Romney from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.
The free party is for children up to age 12.
Hampshire House of Horrors
The 1st-ever Hampshire House of Horrors opens its doors for the 1st time — if you dare — on Saturday, Oct. 25, at the Bottling Works, 426 E. Main St., Romney.
The scarefest will run from 7 to 10 p.m. on Oct. 25 and Wednesday, Oct. 30. On Sunday, Oct. 26, and Halloween (Thursday, Oct. 31), hours are 7 to 11.
Tickets are $9.99 for adults and $5 for under 18. It’s created by the Hampshire Arts Council to benefit the Romney Project murals.
Pumpkin carving
Pumpkin carving will be held at all branches of The Bank of Romney from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25.
Besides the events in Capon Bridge, Sunrise Summit, Augusta, Springfield and Paw Paw, carving will be held from 3:30 to 6 at The Bank of Romney Community Center, 165 E. Main St., in Romney.
Children will be given pumpkins, stickers and treats.
Slanesville Ruritan
Trunk or Treat will be held at the Slanesville Ruritan from 6 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27.
Masquerade parade
Romney’s annual masquerade parade steps off from the Romney pool at 5:30 p.m. on Halloween.
The parade, sponsored by the GFWC of Romney, marches down Rosemary Lane to the FNB Bank parking lot, where each child will receive a small gift.
Lineup begins at 5:15 p.m. at the pool and parents are asked to accompany their children on the parade route.
The parade is open to kids 12 and under.
Trick or treat with music
Kids in Capon Bridge can stop by The River House on Halloween night for a double treat.
From 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31, during the town’s regular trick-or-treat hours, The River House will be open for trick-or-treaters with a backdrop of live music.
The group is Pink Neighbor, which plays a “friendly sonic neighborhood” with roots in ’60s psychedelic rock, baroque and Tin Pan Alley.
Town of Capon Bridge
Trick-or-treat hours in Capon Bridge are 6 to 8 p.m. on Halloween night, Oct. 31.
Homes and businesses that want to participate are asked to leave a porch light on.
Town of Romney
Trick-or-treat hours in Romney are 6 to 8 p.m. on Halloween, Oct. 31.
Homes and businesses that want to participate are asked to leave a porch light on.
Augusta UMC
Trunk or Treat returns to Augusta United Methodist Church starting at 5 p.m. until 7:30 on Halloween — Thursday, Oct. 31.
Find goodies in a safe environment in the church parking lot.
Romney Presbyterian
Romney Presbyterian is hosting a Trunk and Treat event from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31, at the church, 100 W. Rosemary Lane.
Come “trick or treat” at this family-friendly event in the side parking lot of Romney Presbyterian after the Halloween Parade. All are welcome.
Capon Bridge UMC
The annual trunk or treat in the Capon Bridge United Methodist Church’s parking lot will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Halloween night, Wednesday, Oct. 31.
People handing out treats are encouraged to dress as biblical characters or animals. The church will serve hot chocolate.
Covenant Baptist
Covenant Baptist Church at Sunrise Summit will again host its trunk-or-treat — the original in the region — on Oct. 31.
Children can fill their treat bags in the church’s parking lot from 6 to 8 p.m. on Halloween.
Springfield UMC
Springfield United Methodist Church will be open from 6 to 8 p.m. on Halloween night, Oct. 31, for all children in their Halloween costumes. Cookies and drinks will be given out.
If you have a Halloween event coming up, let us know and we’ll add it to this roundup. Email it to news@hampshirereview.com or drop it by our office at 74 W. Main St., Romney. Deadline is noon Monday for each week’s paper. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.