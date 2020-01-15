I cannot believe this weather, the middle of January and almost 70 degree temps, but it is going to change this weekend. We actually are not that far into winter, it only started on Dec. 21.
The Capon Valley Ruritan Club held their annual senior holiday party on Sunday, Jan. 12. The attendance was not as great as in past years, perhaps because the weather was so warm it didn’t seem like the holidays. Everyone who attended enjoyed the food and entertainment, and everyone who attended received a gift.
On Thursday, Jan. 16, the community meal at the old Capon Bridge Elementary School will be held.
Jan. 19 from 11:30-4 p.m., the Capon Springs Fire Co. will hold a Smorgasbord dinner.
On Feb. 1, bingo at the Capon Springs Fire Co.
The Wardensville UMC senior lunch at 12 noon every Friday.
Happy birthday wishes to Edna Ware — Jan. 16.
Congratulations to Galen and Jeanie Spaid who will be celebrating their wedding anniversary on Jan. 22.
