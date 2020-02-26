MOOREFIELD — Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College's Workforce Education Program now offers a variety of learning opportunities.
Trainings include 1-day courses, short-term courses and online certificate programs. Workforce Education Training offers Commercial Driver's License (CDL), Welding, Nursing Assistant (CNA), Phlebotomy Tech, Pharmacy Tech (online), Medical Billing and Coding (online), Medical Assistant and Dental Assistant courses, and recreational, skill-building events, including a bus trip to New York City at Christmas, and Quilting Class.
The Workforce Team offers quarterly training for social workers, licensed professional counselors, psychologists and peer recovery coaches. Through a partnership with the Potomac Highlands Guild and their Clinical Addictions Training Institute, a number of social service and mental health providers have received training on substance abuse prevention and treatment, along with recovery resources.
In January, the group presented “Cannabis — Myth vs. Fact, Medication-Assisted Treatment, and Understanding Addiction.” Participants learned how to administer the SBIRT (Screening, Brief Intervention and Referral to Treatment) and other assessment tools.
The training provided a general overview of cannabis use and the implications for West Virginia. Presenters also discussed medical marijuana, which has been legalized in the state, and the growing trend to use CBD oil as a medical treatment option.
The training concluded with recognizing the stigma that is associated with substance abuse and the community recovery resources available in the state.
EWVCTC and Potomac Highlands Guild have also partnered to host a Collegiate Recovery Program. The group meets on Thursdays at 7 p.m. in Room 207 on the Eastern campus.
For questions about the various Workforce courses or to subscribe to our mailing list for future trainings, call Melissa Shockey at 877-982-2322 ext. 9253 or melissa.shockey@easternwv.edu.
