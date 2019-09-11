Completely out of the blue, our youngest daughter recently proclaimed, “I know your Social Security number.” I was skeptical, but instructed her never to repeat it to anyone because Social Security numbers should be kept secret.
She then asked, “Why do they call it a Social Security number if you can’t share it?” Before I could answer, she concluded, “They should just call it an unsocial security number if you can’t tell it to other people.”
Opting not to get into a lengthy conversation about government programs with a 9-year-old, I settled on acknowledging that I’d never thought of it that way and praised her for making a good point.
Then, a couple days later, I heard a story on the radio that reminded me of this conversation with our daughter. The announcer was reporting that many social media sites like Facebook and Instagram are considering hiding the number of “likes” posts get.
Although their research shows that interacting with loved ones on social media can be rewarding and beneficial, they’re also finding that people who scroll through and passively consume content are actually having increased rates of anxiety, depression and other mental health issues.
The platform developers have hypothesized that by hiding “like tallies” on posts, users will eliminate those feelings of being left out or needing to compete for popularity with their peers.
Thus, by keeping the number of “likes” secret, the hope is social media will once again be used primarily to connect meaningfully with loved ones vs. simply sharing content about politics or current events. In other words, as the result of allowing users to share information without abandon, social media had actually become a little bit unsocial.
Facebook is finding that, just like Social Security numbers, it’s better to keep some things secret.
Likewise, I recently learned that, similar to the dangers of too freely sharing your Social Security number, if you too freely share too much of yourself, you can risk losing your identity.
After getting very wrapped up in the inner workings of one of our Savage’s extracurricular activities, I realized that the more I shared of my time and energy, the more unsocial I felt.
I was getting uncharacteristically annoyed by others and began letting things that I could typically ignore, negatively impact my daily mood. It was only after someone I considered to be a friend responded quite curtly to me that I realized enough was enough.
Just like securing our Social Security cards in a fireproof safe, I needed to securely safeguard myself from the potential dangers of investing too much into situations that really had very little to do with me.
Fortunately, I’ve discovered that there’s joy to be found in setting social limits. Although I still enjoy a number of social interactions, there’s definitely security in sometimes accepting that it’s ok not to share your time, thoughts, and energy with others.
Moreover, in doing so, it feels as if I’ve possibly discovered the true benefits of unsocial security.
