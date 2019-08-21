Once again those big yellow buses are on the roads.
The first days of the school year are going to be extremely hot for all involved; students, teachers, drivers and athletes alike will be perspiring.
The S. R. Mowrey Reunion folks considered themselves very fortunate to have a nice, cool, air-conditioned building (Capon Valley Ruritan Club) in Yellow Spring. It is situated back off Capon River Road with extensive grounds and a well-equipped playground.
Attendance is not what it used to be. In the ‘80s the attendance was also in the 80s. This year the number was around 45. Good food abounded and the buzz of conversation never stopped. We all needed to catch up.
The church family hosted the community dinner last week with “All things Pasta.” Delicious casseroles were served and enjoyed by all. Over 100 dinners were served and the leftovers were very scant — salad fixings only.
A few weeks ago I was bemoaning the lack of Robin Hood flour from the grocery stores. Scarcely a week after I mentioned it, Ruth Rippeon came by and gifted me with 5 pounds from her freezer.
Next, Barbara and Eddy Landis stopped by leaving me the proud owner of 4 more 5-pound bags. I shared with my sister, Joyce (she is the best pie baker in the family) and stored some in the freezer. Two weeks later Barb and Eddy came back by with — yes you guessed it — more flour. Their source was revealed as Kerr’s Store in Wardensville.
Ask, and ye shall receive. I am delighted to know fall baking season will continue.
Last Sunday after worship services the entire congregation at Capon Chapel attended the performance of “Lovesick Blues” at the Capon Bridge Middle School. The library and the PTO joined forces to bring us some great entertainment.
Tracy Wygal has a powerful voice and performed all my favorite Patsy Cline tunes. Robbie Limon was Hank Williams personified and performed accordingly. The 2 singers ended their show with a rendition of “Your Cheating Heart” that brought everyone to their feet.
That is really an accomplishment because it was a much older crowd. No tattoos, piercings or neon hair color, the younger generation don’t know what they missed.
