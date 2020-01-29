Many churches and organizations are involved with the annual SOUPer Bowl food drive by collecting food and money to purchase goods for the food pantry. This event begins the first Sunday in January and continues until Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020.
The Romney Food Pantry is housed at the Romney First Methodist Church at 49 N. High Street in Romney and serves Hampshire County. This year alone, the food pantry served over 240 families monthly. The Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday season always takes its toll of the food pantry.
The SOUPer Bowl of Caring is a nationwide event held in January and finalizes on the day of the Super Bowl on Feb. 2.
All money and food items collected stay in Hampshire County for the food pantry. This is a fun time to bring more attention to helping those in need.
Several organizations and many churches on Super Bowl Sunday will hold a tailgate party or a soup luncheon in celebration of the food and money collected. Although this is an option for those involved, it brings excitement and fellowship for the event.
Donations are welcome from anyone or any non-affiliated church group or organization. It is not too late to become involved in this worthwhile drive for the food pantry. What if everyone watching the big game gave 1 can or 1 dollar for hunger relief in our country?
SOUPer Bowl of Caring celebrates 30 years of this food drive this year. For more information, contact chairperson Dot Calvert at (304) 822-5496 or Romney First United Methodist Church at (304) 822-3023 and speak with Jennifer Roberts. The food pantry is open from 10-12 on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Donations can be dropped off at the church Monday-Friday. This is a win-win event for all involved. Get on board and get a team together for this year’s SOUPer Bowl of Caring
The program’s mission states that it all began with one youth group and a simple prayer: “Lord, as we enjoy the Super Bowl football game, help us be mindful of those without a bowl of soup to eat.”
