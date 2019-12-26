Poinsettias, a sure sign of the holidays, can currently be found in almost every shopping center you visit.
Several plant species can provide fresh blooms during the winter months, but the poinsettia is the queen of the holiday season. According to the USDA’s 2014 census of horticultural specialties report, 50.4 million poinsettias worth a solid $241 million were sold.
The name poinsettia comes from the first U.S. Ambassador to Mexico, Joel Poinsett. Poinsett, a career ambassador and congressman, harbored an avid interest in botany. When he found the bright-colored, plants growing in the countryside of Southern Mexico in 1828, he decided to bring back cuttings for his own greenhouse in South Carolina.
In Mexico and Guatemala, the poinsettia is referred to as “La Flor de la Nochebuena” which means the Holy Night or Christmas Eve.
Poinsettias are referred to by horticulturists as “short-day” plants, which means they require more than 12 hours of darkness within a 24-hour period to initiate flowering. Other seasonal “short-day” plants include chrysanthemums and Christmas cacti.
Horticulturalists all over the United States grow poinsettias with shade cloths in light-regulated greenhouses to ensure these plants turn the bright colors we associate with the holiday season.
Surprisingly, the bright colored part of the poinsettia is not the flower, but a modified leaf called a bract. Bracts serve as welcome signs for pollinating insects. The tiny yellow parts in the center of the bracts are poinsettia flowers.
A poinsettia exists for everyone. More than 100 varieties of poinsettia in every size, shape and color are grown for the holidays. You can buy poinsettias with red, yellow, white, pink, speckled or silver bracts.
The Christmas Rose poinsettia has curly bracts, while the tri-colored poinsettia has white, pink and red bracts all on one plant.
Poinsettias are also available in many different sizes and forms, you can buy anything from a tiny poinsettia, which stretches only 3-5 inches, to a 2- to 3-foot tall tree poinsettia.
When selecting a plant choose one that is 2-1/2 times taller than the pot of the plant and be sure to avoid plants that have been crowded together or have yellowing leaves.
Decorating your holiday table with poinsettias is truly winter’s version of a fresh bouquet. Tucking pinecones, ornaments, or ribbons into potted poinsettias creates a festive floral arrangement. Poinsettias can be repotted into decorated pots, dishes, or gift-wrapped boxes.
For extra blooms, try placing poinsettias on mantels or staircases along with greenery or decor. Poinsettia flowers can be removed and attached to wreaths and greenery, displayed on place settings, or used as gift bows.
With some diligence and practice you can coax your poinsettia into blooming again next year. Once the holiday season is over re-pot into a larger container and prune off the colored bracts to encourage branching.
This seems harsh but the plant will not rebloom without the pruning. Be careful of the milky sap exposed when branches are pruned off or broken. The sap is not poisonous, but may cause reactions in people who have latex allergies.
Do not keep the poinsettia in the colored foil wrapping, as water trapped around the roots of the plant will cause decay. Keep your poinsettia in a spare bedroom or lesser travelled warm area without drafts and with plenty of sunshine from a south or west facing window.
Once warmer temperatures arrive, your poinsettia can be moved outdoors. Throughout the summer water and fertilize the poinsettia regularly to encourage growth. When new shoots grow, pinching back the tips will encourage more branching. In the fall, when nighttime temperatures approach 40 degrees, repot the poinsettia into a larger pot and bring it back indoors.
Once inside provide the poinsettia with 14 hours of darkness and 10 hours of daylight, as it need the long period of darkness to flower once again. The poinsettia should be placed into a dark closet or similar area because even the slightest bit of light during the 14 hours of darkness will decrease its chance of flowering.
Keep up the 14 hours of darkness and 10 hours of light for the two months leading up to the holiday season. These blooms require a lot of effort, but you then have the bragging rights of reblooming a poinsettia on your gardening resume.
Maple Pecan Glazed Sweet Potatoes
- 1 cup Crystal Light lemonade or apple juice
- 4 tsp. cornstarch
- 1/2 cup sugar-free maple syrup
- 1/2 tsp. cinnamon 1 tbsp. butter or margarine
- 1/8 tsp. salt
- 2 lb. sweet potatoes (about 3 large), peeled, cut into 3/4-inch cubes (about 5 cups)
- 2 tbsp. chopped pecans
In a small bowl, combine 2 tablespoons of the apple juice and cornstarch; mix well. Set aside. In a large nonstick skillet combine remaining apple juice, syrup, cinnamon, butter and salt; mix well.
Bring to a boil. Add potatoes; stir to coat well. Return to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer 10 minutes or until potatoes are tender. Stir cornstarch mixture into potato mixture.
Cook and stir over medium-high heat until bubbly and thickened. Spoon into serving bowl. Sprinkle with pecans. Serves 8.
Source: Produce Lady NCSU
Roasted Butternut Squash and Spinach Salad
- 1 lb. butternut squash, peeled and seeded
- 1 tbsp. olive oil
- 1 to 2 tbsp. maple syrup
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 1/4 cup dried cranberries
- 4 oz. spinach (or spinach and arugula mix)
- 1/2 cup toasted walnut halves
- 1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
Vinaigrette
- 1/2 cup apple cider or apple juice
- 2 Tbsp. cider vinegar
- 2 Tbsp. minced shallots
- 3 tsp. Dijon mustard
- 1/3 cup olive oil
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Peel and cut squash into 1-inch chunks or cubes. Place on a sheet pan and toss with 1 Tbsp. olive oil, maple syrup, salt and pepper. Roast for 30 minutes, stirring once.
Add cranberries to the pan for the last 5 minutes of roasting. Combine the apple cider, vinegar and shallots in a saucepan and boil over medium-high heat for about 8 minutes, until the cider has reduced. Remove from stove and add the mustard and 1/3 cup olive oil. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
Place the spinach in a large bowl and add the roasted squash and cranberries. Top with walnuts and grated Parmesan cheese. Spoon vinaigrette over the salad to lightly moisten and toss well. Serves 4
Source: Produce Lady NCSU
Feather Rolls
- 8 cups whole wheat flour
- 1-2 cups white flour
- 2-3 Tbsp. dry yeast
- 1 cup nonfat dry milk powder
- 3 cups warm water
- 2⁄3 cup oil
- 1⁄3 cup honey or sugar
- 4 large eggs or 8 egg whites
- 2 tsp. salt
Mix 5 cups flour, dry yeast and nonfat dry milk in large mixer bowl. Add water, oil, and honey or sugar. Mix well 1 to 2 minutes. Turn off mixer, cover and let dough “sponge” for 10 minutes.
Add eggs and salt. Turn on mixer. Add remaining flour, 1 cup at a time, until dough begins to clean the sides of the bowl. Knead for 5 to 6 minutes. Dough should be very soft and manageable. Stiff dough produces heavy, dry rolls. If dough stiffens while mixing, drizzle a little warm water over dough as it kneads. Dough may be used immediately or covered and stored in the refrigerator for several days.
Lightly oil hands and counter top if needed. Shape immediately into rolls. Let rise until very light. Don’t overbake. Bake at 350 degrees for 18 to 20 minutes. Yield: 5 dozen large rolls.
Source: Utah State University Cooperative Extension
Quick and Easy Eggnog
Makes 8 servings
- 4 cups milk
- 1 package vanilla instant pudding (4-serving size)
- 1 tablespoon vanilla flavoring
- 1/2 teaspoon rum flavoring
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
- Mix all ingredients and serve.
Source: University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension
Roasted Pork with Apples, Cabbage and Turnips
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- Salt and pepper
- Dried thyme
- 1 (3-5 pound) boneless pork loin roast
- 2 cups finely chopped onion
- 3 slices bacon, chopped
- 3/4 cup dry white wine
- 2 tablespoons maple syrup
- 2 tablespoons cider vinegar
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
- 5 cups thinly sliced peeled tart apples (Granny Smith - about 2)
- 3 cups thinly sliced green cabbage (about 1/2 a small head)
- 3 cups cubed peeled turnips (2-3 medium)
Heat a large Dutch oven over medium high heat. Add olive oil. Season pork with salt, pepper and thyme and add to pan, browning on all sides, about 15 minutes.
Remove pork from pan and place in a large baking dish or roasting pan. Add onion and bacon to Dutch oven and sauté until bacon is cooked and onion is tender.
Add wine, syrup, vinegar, salt and pepper. Scrape up any bits from the bottom of the pan. Add the apples, cabbage and turnips. Bring to a simmer. Pour mixture around the pork in the baking dish. Bake at 375 degrees for about 1 hour or until a thermometer register 145 degrees, turning pork after 30 minutes, and stirring vegetable mixture.
Let pork rest for 5-10 minutes covered with foil before slicing.
Source: University of Tennessee Extension Service
Cranberry Walnut Cheese Ball
- 1/2 cup dried cranberries
- 2 tablespoons sherry
- 1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened
- 1 cup finely shredded sharp white Cheddar cheese
- 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1/2 cup chopped walnuts
- 1/2 cup chopped fresh parsley
Soak the cranberries in the sherry for 10 minutes. With an electric mixer beat the cream cheese, Cheddar and Worcestershire sauce together until smooth.
Stir in the cranberries and sherry. Place the cheese on a piece of plastic wrap and form into a 1-inch log or a ball. Combine walnuts and parsley and pat over the cheese and roll until completely covered.
Source: University of Tennessee Extension Service
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.