We have been receiving a lot of wind and rain. Two weeks ago, April 13, we had a storm with strong winds in our area. The top of one of the large oak trees at Capon Chapel was brought down by the tremendous wind. It landed upside down on its branches, resembling a gigantic spider and required major cleanup. Gary Hahn and his son Roger graciously offered to assist in the cleanup. The following Saturday, after the rain cleared, they showed up with a large tractor and chain saws. My son Gerald also assisted in cutting up and removing the treetop. Sister Joyce showed up with a rake and together we cleaned up the small stuff. The process only took about 2 hours. I want to say a big thank you to Gary and Roger Hahn and everyone who assisted that day. The grounds at the chapel have been mowed and the church has been spring cleaned in preparation for Memorial Day Services.
My asparagus patch is starting to show the results of all the attention it received and is shooting up everywhere. The morels are popping up here and there; I am sure the hunters are out searching. Hunting them is a solitary occupation and very few will share the location of their spot. They have a delicious flavor all their own. Spring hasn't really arrived until you have tasted them and enjoyed a mess of wild greens.
Sympathy is extended to the family and friends on the loss of Paul Clovis. The whole of Hampshire County feels the loss of this man. His contributions to our school system and to our young students were major. He touched many lives and was held in high regard by everyone who knew him.
Our family Easter celebration was very low-key due to the social distancing requirements. Carol, Joyce and I cooked a huge meal and then sent plates out to invited guests. The year, 2020, is shaping up to be the most bizarre in my lifetime. When we are allowed to resume normal activities our world will not be the same.
Stay well everyone and share your news.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.