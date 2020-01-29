The recent rain was welcome, although the small streams did carry a lot of leaves and debris into the roadway.
The Capon Springs Fire Dept. holds bingo the first Saturday of every month. Doors open 5:30 p.m.
On Sunday, Feb. 9, the Capon Springs Fire Dept. will hold an all-you-can-eat buffet meal from 10 a.m. till 3 p.m.
On Feb. 22 the Capon Valley Ruritan Club will be holding another cornhole tournament, beginning 2 p.m. The Club will also be awarding scholarships to graduating seniors again this year. The applications are due by May 1. See me or any club member to get an application.
The Wardensville UMC continues to serve senior lunch every Friday at 12, noon.
Happy birthday wishes to: Angela Jennings - Jan. 29; Millie Triplett - Jan. 31; Julia Flanagan - Feb. 1; Ray Spaid - Feb. 2; Sherrie Eckenrod - Feb. 3; Eric Reid - Feb. 4; Tom Jenkins - Feb. 6; and Rosie Reid - Feb. 9.
I won’t say celebrating but I will be observing my 84th birthday on Feb. 8.
Can spring be far away? The seed catalog companies think not, my mailbox has been full of them for the last month. Daylight Savings Time begins on March 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.