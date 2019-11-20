100 Years Ago — Nov. 19, 1919
Federal troops on strike duty in the southern part of the state were withdrawn Tuesday of last week.
The W. Va. Pulp and Paper Co., has permanently abandoned operations at Davis. Timber at that place is practically exhausted and the abandonment was hastened by the strike of the company’s employees there last spring.
Marriage licenses issued in Cumberland last week: Wm. E. Hutton and Mary V. Heare, of Rock Oak; Marshall F. Arnold, of Levels, and Annie E. Bohrer, of Spring Gap; Charles W. Bean, of Rockwood, and Zella F. Timbrook, of Kirby; Burr Hartman and Carrie Davey, of Purgitsville; Herbery G. Martin, of Romney, and Minnie M. C. McBride, of Higginsville.
50 Years Ago — Nov. 19, 1969
Eighteen girls from District I entered the Make It Yourself With Wool competition, held in Romney on Saturday, Nov. 15. Seventeen of these girls modeled the suits, coats and dresses which they had made, before an audience of 175 persons. Mrs. G. I. Long Jr., served as commentator for the fashion show. The stage was decorated with woolen coverlets and blankets, a spinning wheel and an oversized likeness of a sheep. All of these were reminders of the sponsor, the American Wool Council.
Mr. and Mrs. A. A. Rinker were honored Sunday, Nov. 2, by their children on their 50th wedding anniversary by a reception at the First Methodist Church, of Romney. They are the parents of 7 living children, 24 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
A new survey of family income shows that marked changes have been taking place in Hampshire County with respect to the distribution of these earnings. The figures indicate that incomes have been rising across the board, carrying many local families into higher brackets in the last few years. A considerable number of them, who were in the $5,000 to $8,000 group, have moved up to the $8,000 to $10,000 category. Their former position has been taken, in turn, by families who had been earning less than $5,000.
40 Years Ago — Nov. 21, 1979
The mayor and city council of Romney received a certificate bearing the Great Seal of the State of W. Va. and the signature of A. James Manchin, Secretary of State of W. Va. declaring that Romney is the oldest incorporated community in the state. The presentation was made by Secretary of State Manchin at the Romney City Hall last Friday afternoon.
A month from now Romney will have been an incorporated community for two hundred and seventeen years because the bill “erecting” a town to be known as Romney was signed by the Colonial Governor of Virginia on Dec. 23, 1762 as Bill Number 20. On the basis of these facts Romney has, since the creation of the State of West Virginia claimed to be the oldest town in the state. This claim has been disputed by Shepherdstown because it was also chartered on that same day, albeit under a different name — Mecklenberg — and their bill carried the number 21.
WVU has received a $38,972 grant from the National Heart, Lung and blood Institute for research on blood flow regulation in contracting skeletal muscle. Dr Richard E. Klabunde of the School of Medicine’s department of physiology and biophysics is in charge of the project.
30 Years Ago — Nov. 22, 1989
A non-partisan movement is underway in West Virginia demanding that initiative, referendum and recall be placed on the ballot in Nov. 1990. According to a group called “Mountaineers For Democracy,” headed by retired couple Lou and Viloris Allen of Scott Depot, county-wide campaigns have been set up to circulate petitions for the “voters’ rights” in 32 of West Virginia’s 55 counties. The group hopes to collect 500,000 signatures before this Christmas to present to state lawmakers.
The Hampshire County Historical Society has announced plans to sponsor the second annual Tree Ornament Making Contest. Dottie Drass of the society is serving as chairperson of the contest. Ms. Drass stated that the contest “is given every year to foster an appreciation for native crafts which are a part of our heritage.”
Exodus House is now ready to open its doors after months and months of renovation and $20,000 of in-kind service. Exodus House, a transitional shelter, is located in Romney at 75 North High Street. The home provides meals and transportation for veterans, transients and the elderly, also finds employment for homeless clients and assists in locating permanent housing.
20 Years Ago — Nov. 17, 1999
American Education Week is marking its 78th anniversary this week with schools throughout the county celebrating the accomplishments of both teachers and students. National Education Association President Bob Chase is calling on community members to take an opportunity this week to go back to school.
On Oct. 10, the Romney Junior High School Pioneers won the area cross country meet held at Rocky Gap State Park. The Pioneers defeated teams from Capon Bridge and Frankfort. Jamie Ganoe, the Pioneers top runner for the year, took first-place honors with the time of 21:56.
A water rate increase for large users has been approved for the City of Romney by the Public Service Commission in Charleston. The rate increase will be for customers who use more than 50,000 gallons per month. The new rate will have a set fee of $1.25 per thousand gallons for water consumed over 50,000.
10 Years Ago — Nov. 18, 2009
State wildlife officials predict a very good hunting season this year. Deer season is a major economic boost to the state, particularly in the border counties, according to West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (DNR). Hunting and hunting supplies carry an economic impact on the county, state and federal coffers. State DNR officials estimate that deer hunting brings in about $250 million every year.
A North Pole Santa’s workshop was temporarily relocated on the second floor of Romney First United Methodist Church last Friday. It was a workshop day for the “Toys from the Heart” group. The sounds of laughter and fellowship could be heard through Christmas music playing in the background. It was “doll day” and workers were giving the tiny figures baths, brushing hair, weaving pigtails and putting new clothing on every one of them.
The Boy Scouts of America is getting ready to unveil its plan to turn a section of West Virginia into a high-adventure camp. The camp will be developed on a 10,600-acre tract in Fayette County between Glen Jean, Prince and Mount Hope.
