The Timber Ridge Christian Church held their annual breakfast for the Hospice of the Panhandle last Saturday. I am usually working and unable to attend. This time I was able to get a to-go order and really enjoyed it. I love buckwheat cakes, and when fresh sausage gravy accompanies them, I am in heaven. A great meal to keep you full all day. I am hoping the coronavirus won't cause other great events to be cancelled.
Water issues caused the Capon Valley View Center to serve an early lunch on Friday. I have not been informed about what caused the problem, but hope it has been corrected. I believe a decision will be made on Monday about closing the centers because of the danger to seniors of the coronavirus.
Events are being cancelled and people are being told to stay at home and eliminate any travel if at all possible. Hand sanitizer and toilet paper seems to vanish from the store shelves as soon as it appears, as worried folks snatch it up. Panic seems to be the order of the day. Common sense will surely prevail in a few days. Washing your hands with soap and water is still the best protection we have.
If you are curtailing your activities due to the virus, take time to enjoy the subtle signs of spring. Daffodils in bloom, purple crocus, Lenten roses and the musical chorus of the peepers are all happening now. Enjoy them!
Sympathy is extended to the Glenwood Johnson family of Bloomery on the loss of their patriarch. He was truly a remarkable man.
