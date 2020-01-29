January can be a rough month for gardeners. Seed catalogs can only substitute for real, growing plants for a limited time.
However, there is hope for growers who simply cannot wait to get outdoors. In fact, with the proper set-up of lights and a growing medium, many vegetable and flower plants benefit from an early start inside. Some plants, like microgreens and herbs, can even survive indoors until harvest.
Maybe the cure for cabin fever is something green and growing.
Indoor seed starting has many benefits. Gardeners who choose to start their own seeds are rewarded with a world of unique cultivars only offered as seeds.
West Virginia has a rich history of saving and sharing vegetable varieties well adapted to this region. Appalachian heirloom tomato varieties, like Hillbilly, Aker’s West Virginia, and Mortgage Lifter will happily grow indoors until planting season.
Long-season crops reward indoor seed starters with earlier flowers and fruit. Some crops, like the Luffa gourd, must be started indoors to produce and ripen fruit before fall frost.
Seedlings with a head start will have a major advantage over seeds planted during gloomy late spring weather. Extra lights and some green can work wonders for cabin fever.
If nothing else, watching a tiny seed turn into a living, food-producing plant can replace those winter blues with some hopeful green. Although garden seedlings are not typical house plants, they provide the same benefits of improving mental health and home air quality.
Indoor seed starting begins with the proper lighting. Although tempting, light from a window is not enough to grow healthy, strong plants. Long, leggy seedlings will do nothing but fall over when finally placed in the garden.
Tiny seeds contain enough energy for the plant to reach out and develop cotyledons, or the first appearing leaves. After this point the seed has run out of energy and must have a ample source of light to begin photosynthesis.
Without a suitable light source, the seedling will be weak and disease prone. Fluorescent shop lights are an inexpensive but effective option. Arrange the fluorescent lights 2-3 inches above the growing seedlings and use a timer to keep the lights on for 16 hours a day and off for 8 hours. Raise the lights as the seedlings grow to prevent burns.
When buying fluorescent lights look for T-8, T-12 or T-5 fixtures and bulbs. T represents tube, and the number following represents the diameter of the tube. T-12 lights are the old standard, but T-8 and T-5 bulbs are more energy efficient. T-5 tubes cannot be installed into a T-8 or T-12 fixture, so be careful to match the tube type with the fixture.
The soil mix used to start garden seedlings is just as important as the light. Many commercially available seed-starting mixes contain a combination of peat moss and vermiculite. Although titled “soil” these mixes usually contain no soil due to the bacteria, weed seeds and organisms often harbored in garden soil.
In addition, soil often holds too much water and is too heavy for the little seedlings to grow successfully. Buying a well-balanced seed-starting medium is a great option for first-time seed starters, but a homemade mixture can be made from 4 quarts of sphagnum peat moss, 4 quarts fine vermiculite, 1 Tbsp. of superphosphate, and 2 Tbsp. of ground limestone.
Mix the ingredients thoroughly and wet completely. Make the mixture ahead of planting time so the limestone can react with the acidic peat moss creating the ideal pH for seedlings.
The seed-starting media should be placed into containers with good drainage. Many seed trays are available at garden stores and from seed catalogs. Common household items, like recycled yogurt cups or paper boxes made from old copies of the Hampshire Review can be used for growing seedlings.
Drill or poke holes in the bottom of all containers to prevent excess moisture and fungal growth. Choose containers that can hold from 1/3 to 1/2 cup of seed-starting media. Seed-starting media should be pressed firmly into containers to remove any air pockets.
Seed starting trays often come with clear plastic lids that form tiny seed tray greenhouses; this is necessary to ensure proper humidity for seed germination. For irregular seed starting pots, place a sheet of plastic wrap over the edges of the container.
Immediately after seed germination remove any covering or plastic wrap. Prevent rootbound plants by transplanting into larger containers before the plants outgrow the initial seed-starting pots.
Test out your green thumb by growing crops that can be grown and harvested completely indoors. A microgreen is simply a young garden vegetable that is harvested right after the cotyledon leaves have emerged.
These small veggies pack a nutritional punch in a tiny microgreen package. According to Penn State Extension, a serving of arugula microgreens has 45.8 mg of vitamin C compared to 15 mg in a serving of full-grown arugula.
Some vegetables that can be grown as microgreens include radishes, broccoli, cilantro, basil, green peas, kale, popcorn, cabbage and mustard. Simply plant vegetable seed in trays of seed-starting medium and harvest once the cotyledon leaves have emerged.
Herbs, although slow-growing, can live happily indoors during the winter. Try starting rosemary, thyme, oregano or other herbs in the kitchen where they can easily be added to winter dishes. Once winter is over, simply move the potted herbs outdoors to the garden or patio.
This information was adapted from University of Maryland Extension, University of Georgia Extension and Penn State University Extension.
Test out your indoor microgreen and herb growing skills with these recipes.
Basil and Cheddar Biscuits
- 2 cups less 2 Tbsp. unbleached flour
- 1/2 cup whole wheat flour
- 1 cup whole milk
- 2 Tbsp. tomato paste
- 2/3 cup finely grated sharp cheddar cheese
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 2 tsp. baking powder
- 6 Tbsp. unsalted butter
- 1 large clove garlic
- 1/2 cup finely minced basil
Preheat the oven to 400. Combine the flours, salt and baking powder in a large bowl and blend thoroughly; cut in the butter until the mixture resembles a coarse meal.
In a small bowl, combine the milk with the tomato paste, blending well. Press the garlic through a garlic press into the milk and stir. Add the liquid to the dry ingredients along with the cheese and basil, and stir to form soft dough.
Turn the dough onto a floured pastry marble or board, knead gently until it just comes together, and roll out to 1/2 thickness. Bake on a cookie tray for 12 to 15 minutes, until golden brown.
Cut the biscuits into 1-1/2- to 2-inch racks to cool slightly before serving. The biscuits are best-served warm and right after baking.
If you want to prepare them in advance, cool them completely and store them in an airtight container. Wrap them in foil and gently reheat in 325-degree oven for 10 to 15 minutes. Makes about 2 dozen biscuits.
Source: Mississippi State Extension Service
Classic Herbal Dressing
- 1 cup vegetable or olive oil
- 1/4 cup lemon juice or red wine vinegar
- 1/4 cup water
- 1/3 cup fresh parsley leaves and tender stems
- 2 Tbsp. fresh marjoram, chopped
- 1 Tbsp. fresh thyme, chopped
- 2 Tbsp. fresh basil, chopped
- 1/2 tsp. celery seed
- 1 clove garlic
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1/2 tsp. hot pepper sauce
Place all ingredients in blender and mix at low speed till nearly smooth, then at high speed for 30 seconds. Taste for salt. Use for salad greens or to marinate cooked or raw vegetables. Makes 1-1/2 cups.
Note: Substitute 1 tsp. dried herbs per 1-Tbsp. fresh measurement. You may also substitute 1/2 cup white wine vinegar for lemon juice or red wine vinegar and water.
Source: Mississippi State Extension Service
Homegrown Microgreens Salad
- 1 cup of microgreens
- 1 blood orange, peeled and cubed
- 1/2 avocado, peeled and cubed
- 1/2 cup of shredded carrot or daikon radish
- 1/4 cup chopped walnuts
Dressing
- 1 Tbsp. cold-pressed olive oil
- 1 Tbsp. lemon juice
- 1 clove chopped garlic (optional)
- A dash of salt and pepper
Gently wash and air dry the microgreens in a colander for a few moments. (They are very fragile and need to be handled with care). Place them in a bowl and top with remaining salad ingredients.
Stir up your vinaigrette in a jar and toss lightly with salad.
Source: Purdue Extension
Shaved Vegetable Salad with Microgreens and Plum Vinaigrette
- 2 carrots
- 5 radishes
- 2 zucchinis
- 2 cups salad greens, torn
- 1 cup microgreens
- 1/4 cup Plum ’Chups* (fruit ketchup)
- 2 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 Tbsp. red wine vinegar
- 2 tsp. shallots, minced
- Salt and pepper to taste
- * ’Chups substitute: fruit puree or a fruit-based BBQ sauce.
Thinly slice carrots, radishes, and zucchini. Plate for presentation or mix with salad greens.
Prepare vinaigrette by whisking shallots, fruit ketchup, olive oil and vinegar until blended. (Adjust vinegar to taste if using a fruit puree). Drizzle vinaigrette onto the salad. Add salt and pepper to taste.
Source: Purdue University Extension
Honey Rosemary Shortbread Cookies
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 2/3 cup sugar
- 2-3 tsp. snipped fresh rosemary
- 2-3 tsp. lavender blossoms
- 1 tsp. kosher salt
- 3/4 cup cold unsalted butter cut into 8 pieces
- 3 Tbsp. honey
In a large bowl, combine the flour, sugar, rosemary and salt. Using a pastry blender, cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Using a fork, stir in honey. Knead in bowl until dough begins to cling together.
Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface. Knead dough by folding and gently pressing it for 4 to 6 strokes or just until dough holds together. If necessary, cover dough with plastic wrap and chill 30 minutes.
On lightly floured surface, roll dough to 1/4-inch thickness. Using 2-inch round cutter, cut into circles. Place 1 inch apart on ungreased large cookie sheet. Reroll as needed.
Bake in a 325-degree oven for 15 to 16 minutes or until edges are firm and tops are lightly browned. Transfer to a wire rack and let cool. Makes 24.
Source: North Carolina Cooperative Extension
Vegetable Pasta w/ Tomatoes
- 1 medium zucchini, washed and ends removed
- 1 medium onion, peeled and chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, peeled and chopped
- 1 Tbsp. olive oil
- 1 Tbsp. dried leaf basil, crushed
- 1/2 tsp. coarsely ground black pepper
- 2 cups prepared no-fat pasta sauce
- 1 cup chopped fresh tomatoes
- 8 ounces dried pasta, shape of choice
- 1 Tbsp. chopped fresh parsley or basil
- grated Parmesan cheese, optional
Cut zucchini in quarters lengthwise and cut into 1/2-inch pieces. Place zucchini, onion, garlic, and olive oil with seasonings in large, deep skillet and sauté over medium heat until soft. Stir often.
Add prepared sauce, mix well, and let simmer for 5 minutes. Stir in 1/2 cup chopped tomato and allow to heat thoroughly.
In a separate pot, cook pasta as directed on package. Drain well and place in large serving bowl. Add sauce and mix gently. Top with the reserved 1/2 cup chopped tomatoes and chopped herbs. Serve hot.
Source: University of Florida Extension
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.