I’m talking about men of God who are doing their best to live above reproach. I’m not talking about a preacher who is using the pulpit for his own fame or one who is trying to build his own spiritual kingdom.
We know there are those who have a massive following although I’m not sure I’ve ever heard some of them preach a straight-forward message on salvation. They have compromised the gospel by refusing to proclaim that Jesus is the only way to eternal life even though Jesus Himself announced that He is.
But there are good men who preach a good Biblical message, although we might not agree on every little detail, but their doctrine of salvation is pretty much is right on point.
For instance my wife and I last fall drove 6 hours 1 way to hear Dr. David Jeremiah. Now there aren’t too many preachers I would drive 12 hours round-trip to listen to.
However I once drove a van full of people 8 hours from Youngstown, Ohio, to New York City to hear Pastor David Wilkerson at Times Square Church, only to get there on a Sunday when he had a guest speaker. I never got another chance to do that again, sorry to say.
But meanwhile back in Columbus, Ohio, with David Jeremiah, I have a number of his sermons on CD and I like to hear him preach. That’s one reason I made the trip at that time.
The auditorium was probably three-quarters of the way full and my wife and I ended up in what was to my assessment, the nose-bleed section. It would have taken binoculars to have gotten a good gander at him, but nonetheless we enjoyed the service.
Would I do it again? I doubt it; not that I had any complaints, but I guess just because I’ve already done it once so I can mark that off my bucket list.
But I’m guessing there were maybe 3,000 folks or so who listened to his praise team play and lead in some choruses mainly, and who watched Dr. David come out, read his sermon verbatim, give an altar call and we left.
It was good. But he reads his sermon word for word. I’m not complaining, but I’ve heard preachers who are just as good but can barely draw a small crowd to their services.
I enjoy listening to Charles Stanley. He’s a good teacher, but he is no showman, nor is he a dynamic preacher. But he draws a large crowd every week.
So what is it? Is it because these preachers have published books? Is it because they have a television show?
So ask me why I drove all the way to Columbus to hear a preacher? I wanted to go for one reason and my wife has family there who invited us to come, stay with them a few days and go to the service with them.
I guess what it boils down to is for me I pick a preacher whom I respect. I respect his ministry, his principles, and I respect his message.
I guess that is maybe why God handed the reins of the church over to common, ordinary people. He knew none of us would like the same thing, the same person, and not even the same church.
