There is a celebration this month that is going to be hard for families to miss gathering for. Mother’s Day is normally celebrated at our church with a special service and a breakfast cooked and served by the men of the church, but I fear the stay-at-home rule will still be in effect by May 10. This is a good time for cards and phone calls to those in hospitals and nursing homes, as well as those who cannot have visitors at this time. I want to wish every mother a happy day. I hope we will soon be able to attend church services, fund-raising events, club meetings, sit down meals at restaurants and other public gatherings. In the meantime, take care and stay healthy.
Happy birthday wishes to: Dwayne Seldon, May 1; Grady Bradfield, May 7; Junior Seldon, May 13; and Alana McQuinn, May 14.
