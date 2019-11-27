I’d only washed down 2 kitchen cabinets and really didn’t want to stop. After all, by that point, my 76-year-old mother had already completely washed down 4 entire rooms in her house.
I was feeling behind in my holiday preparations, but a promise is a promise. Thus, I wrung out my rag, dumped out my water and put on my shoes.
I’m glad I did.
Our daughter had the best time making a thankful tree. She happily wrote down the things she was thankful for on leaf shapes and glued them to a small branch.
As we waited for the glitter and glue to dry, we enjoyed a nice lunch together. Between bites, I inquired what she’d written on her leaves. She answered, “Trees, flowers, pollination, oxygen, life and love.”
When I asked if she included her family, she admitted, “You all didn’t come to mind.”
At first, I felt this a pretty big slight. Then, she explained we gave her life and fill her with love, so in a way we were included.
Besides, she reasoned, without pollination and oxygen none of us would be around to mention. She said, “You can’t forget the little things are big things.”
Honestly, sometimes, I forget just that.
It’s like the time our son wrote on a school Thanksgiving paper he was most thankful for our couch. When I questioned him, he explained that Abraham Lincoln only had a hard bench to sit on, and he was thankful our home was comfy and cozy.
It reminded me of a picture I saw once on the Internet of an emaciated little boy drinking from a dirty mud puddle. The caption read, “Lord, if ever I’m ungrateful, forgive me.”
The little things are often big things. Sometimes, we take for granted things like the air we breathe and the clean water we drink.
I rarely think about the furniture in our home, unless tasked with dusting it all. Then, grateful isn’t the first word that pops into my mind as I spray and wipe and spray and wipe.
I’m often so busy thinking about the daily activities of a family of Savages that I forget to stop and give thanks for the many blessings all around me. I’m beyond guilty of taking too many little things for granted.
Maybe I should say I’m guilty of taking too many big things for granted, like the life I’ve been given, the love that surrounds me, and the clean air and water that sustains me.
This Thanksgiving, my goal is to appreciate the leaves of our youngest Savage’s thankful tree. It’s important to put aside my to do list and our family’s busy schedule.
After all, there’s great value in stopping to breathe in the many, little things I have to be thankful for.
