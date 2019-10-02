John Sowers

John Sowers

Amos Leroy Sowers would like to announce the birth of his little brother, John Leroy Sowers. Parents are Amanda and James Sowers, Jr. John was born at 11:08 a.m. July 23 at Winchester Medical Center. He weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces, and was 20-1/2 inches long. Maternal grandparents are George and Katie Weaver of Romney. Great-grandparents are Howard and Catherine Ritter of Burlington; the late Edward Weaver; the late R.Wayne Wehland and Lynda Wehland-Thomas; and the late James Thomas. Paternal grandparents are Hattie Sowers of Bunker Hill and the late James Leroy Sowers, Sr. o

