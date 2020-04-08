I don’t have to worry about work, conference calls, press releases or school board meetings that require me to sit in a doorway and be a witness to the never-ending technical difficulties.
On the weekend, there is only bliss.
Since the stay-at-home order, I’ve been spending the last handful of weekends doing chores in my apartment: brainless tasks that help me feel productive. This Saturday, though, I had the Ants in the Pants.
Back before COVID-19 turned most public places into a ghost town, I was a regular gym-goer. I will be the first person to stand up and say that when the gym I frequented closed their doors, fitness became a distant memory.
Saturday, though, I was feeling restless. I decided that it was high time I got my heart rate up, so I went onto my well-disinfected phone and found the Wellness Center’s Facebook page and voila. There they were: a collection of videos with virtual fitness classes led by Hali and Trina, and, while I knew about these videos, I had been putting off giving them a go. I had been taking a “coronacation” from working out, but the buck stopped here. It was time to get back in the saddle.
I set up my phone on the windowsill, and after stretching my limbs a little bit, decided on a video and in the privacy of my own apartment, I felt like I was joining the class.
I was warmed up. I was rearing to go.
Let’s just say, I was not quite ready to be so, ahem, affected by this workout. I was out of breath, I was sweating up a storm and I have newfound respect for HIIT workouts (this technically stands for High-Intensity Interval Training, but on Saturday in my apartment it stood for Help, I’m In Terribleshape).
There was also some Zumba in the workout, and, not to brag, but I’ve got moves. They may not be the right moves, but that’s the good thing about trying to do the steps that Trina was showing in the video. She couldn’t see if I was making them up; my audience of stinkbugs had no complaints.
I ended up having a delightful time.
I was off-beat probably 98% of the time, I had to modify some of the HIIT exercises because I don’t currently own a yoga mat and my knees would be aching to the high heavens if they had to rest on the hardwood floor and my inner monologue was going a mile a minute.
“Oh, now we’re LUNGING? Good Lord, here we go…”
“Trina, I can’t kick that high.”
“If I squat that low, I hope I’ll be able to get back up.”
“Oh, jumping jacks? Now this I can do.”
“I wonder why they didn’t recruit me as a backup dancer at the Super bowl.”
See what I mean?
When this COVID-19 business is finally over, I’m not saying I’ll jump right in and join group fitness classes immediately, but I am saying that these videos might be a way for me to build up a little confidence to be out of sync (and out of shape) somewhere other than my apartment.
But you have to start somewhere, right?
