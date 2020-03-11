Birthday wishes to: Meggin Cowgill Eaton, March 12; Kayle McCauley and Kyle Snyder on March 13; Wendy Anderson, March 14; Brittany Miller, March 15; Mike Martin Sr. and George Hurt, March 17; Kenny Pownell and Gerald Hott, March 20; Blanch Hurt and Missy McDonald, March 21; Tom Watson and Ellie Anna Bohrer, March 25.
Anniversary wishes to Ben and Jessica Impererio, March 17; Ed and Linda Weaver, March 23; Kenny and Mary Pownell; March 24; Wayne and Kristen Daughtery on March 25.
School happenings at Slanesville: PTO meeting on March 16 at 5 p.m. with a Lego presentation. March 23 is report card day. On March 25, spring individual and group pictures. March 27 is make-up for registration for pre-k and kindergarten students that will attend Sept. 2020. It will be 8 a.m. to noon. May call the school to set up an appointment. 304-496-7069. Middle schools and high school are in full, every evening, for track practice with meets starting the last week in March.
Mark calendars for Light House Assembly of God will have Vacation Bible School June 15 through 19. Theme is Rocky Railway. Their time is 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Capon Chapel Church of the Brethren is having their VBS July 20-24 with the theme Rocky Railway at 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., picnic on Friday evening.
Women’s Ministry will meet on March 23 at 6 p.m. Refreshments are to be something green. Capon Chapen Church had a surprise birthday dinner for Lovella Thomas on her 94th birthday after services on March 1. She was really surprised. We’ll be starting Bible Study after winter on Wednesday, April 1, first Wednesday back in April, Back in Revelation.
Able to attend Capon Bridge Cheerleading Banquet Friday evening, March 6. Awards and medals were given to all girls.
Sympathy to the family of Edward Shell of Shanks and family of Brittany Kerns of Paw Paw. Her mother is mail carrier in our area, and to the family of Roger Hiett.
Prayer requests for Sandy Moreland, Kenny Wolford, Scottie and Mischell Bohrer, Lori Zebarth, Bella Bauserman, Donna Bohrer, Mildred Cowgill, Merle Hiett, Patty Campbell, Joyce McDonald, Betty Jo Bohrer, Kasey Mowert, Tessa Carpenter, Ethan Sowers and Pastor Wayne Stotler, Darlene Bradfield and Tony Embery. If their names come to you, just say a prayer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.