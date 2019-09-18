Recessions are out of my purview, but I know something is going to change with regard to our food supply and many other items we purchase.
There is no doubt things will be different in the retail food industry, possibly as early as next year. Maybe we will be pleasantly surprised and all the changes will be positive, but personally, I’m not counting on that being the case. I have never been a Debbie Downer, but sometimes you have to accept reality.
We have canned tomatoes. frozen peppers and squash to begin with this year and I hope you’ve been doing some preserving also. Broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage and carrots will be coming along soon and they all freeze very nicely.
I talk about purchasing fresh local vegetables and fruits, but we also need to consider local meats from Hampshire Meats, The Farmer’s Daughter in Capon Bridge and Wayne’s in Fort Ashby. Just remember those millions of pounds of contaminated ground hamburger last year. It’s a little late for this year, but next year we may go in with a friend and buy a pig from the FFA sale after the fair.
September is a month of changes, especially in the garden. It can be really hot one day and much colder the next and you worry about leaving those tomatoes on the vine another night.
It’s important to harvest all you can from your garden, especially from the garden-to-table veggies like peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers and summer squash. You can get the most from your summer squash by eating any blossoms that are still left on the plants. There’s not enough time for them to develop, so don’t let them go to waste.
I have a friend who dips them in batter and then deep fries them. I have read about adding them to omelets and even stuffing and then sauteeing them, but I have no experience to share.
If you have a couple extra peppers, cut the pepper in half, remove the seeds and pith, put them in zip-loc bags (removing as much air as possible) and freeze them. When you want them, cut them in strips or chop them.
There is no reason to ever waste one. I have kept them frozen over a year that way.
Pickles are always a good way to use extra cucumbers, but if you can’t be bothered, here is an easy salad using cukes. Thin slice cucumbers and onions in a large bowl, adding some chopped tomatoes on top and serve it with some raspberry vinaigrette.
Add some avocados and it’s fancy enough for company. It will keep very well in the refrigerator if you don’t add the dressing ’til you serve it.
If you are faced with more produce than you can use, please offer it to that lady or man down the road who lives alone and doesn’t get out much. A visit with a few veggies would be very welcome.
You may be surprised with some cookies or a cake upon occasion, but best of all, you may make a new friend.
We talked about saving seeds and I wanted to mention that seeds from hybrid veggies or flowers will not have the result that you’re looking to have. A hybrid may have several “parents,” none resembling the finished product.
So, you may get one or another of the original plants or something totally unique. That, and it’s against the law to plant most of them, is reason enough not to bother gathering them.
We have several hanging baskets on the deck and up at our gate. I prefer Calibrachoa to the larger petals of most petunias, but this year I couldn’t resist a near black variety. It pooped out in early August.
Not a big surprise. But, although the rest of the pots all have calibrachoa, why would one hanging 5 feet away suddenly turn brown around the bottom and die. They got the same amount of sun, water and fertilizer.
It makes no sense.
I had a friend ask me the very same question and I have no answer. I have found when a plant exhibits those brown stems all around the bottom, it is useless to try and revive it. Best to just pull the plant and empty the soil.
We have some large planters filled with dahlias on the porch and most are doing well. One is struggling, but one of our cats has taken to sleeping in it at night, so I just water what’s still hanging in there every day.
Questions can be left at the Hampshire Review office or emailed to me at thegardenpath@hotmail.com. Please put “gardening” in the subject box and leave a phone number so I can get back to you if necessary.
