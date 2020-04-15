There have not been near the cases of this disease reported in West Virginia as in surrounding states.
This disease is very contagious and there is no known vaccine or cure. Some who have gone through it have described the symptoms as resembling a severe case of the flu. This is a global pandemic with many deaths associated with it.
While I personally have not tested positive for this disease, it has made me think a little more about my own mortality. The Bible tells us in Hebrews 9:27 that it is “... appointed unto man once to die, and after this, the judgment.”
Everyone is included in this. Death is a part of life. And whether you contract this current malady or not, eventually every life comes to an end.
We don’t like to talk about it very much, but it is in our best interest to be prepared for eternity. The way to be prepared is to realize that there is an afterlife which includes heaven for the saved and hell for the lost.
How does one become saved? This starts with another realization or 2.
You must realize that you have a spiritual part that is usually referred to as your soul, which lives in your physical part also known as your body. When your body dies your soul lives on.
What happens to the soul then? If during your physical life, you accepted Jesus Christ as your personal Lord and Savior, then your soul will live on in heaven. If during your physical life, you did not accept Christ, then your soul goes to hell. This is simply a fact of life.
If you want to be prepared for eternity, it’s as easy as A, B, C. First, Admit that you are a sinner (see Romans 3:23). Then, Believe in Christ (see Acts 16:31). Then, Confess your faith (see Romans 10:9-10).
As we consider things in this season that culminated in Easter, if would benefit you to find your Bible and re-read the accounts of how Jesus came, died on the cross for your sins and rose again the third day.
He did all that He did in order for each of you to be able to spend the rest of eternity with Him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.