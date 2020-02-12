Birthday wishes to Jeff Eaton and Balph Byron Wilkins, Feb. 15; Hunter Daughtery, Feb. 17; Mike Crouse Feb. 18; Izik Pownell and Beth Hott, Feb. 19; Rachel Moreland, Feb. 21; great-granddaughter Harlynn Jenkins will be 2 on Feb. 22; Declan Mulledy and Brandon Walker, Feb. 24; Ellen Wilkins Sampson, Feb. 25.
Anniversary wishes to Nigel and Heather Delaney on Feb. 14.
Capon Chapel Women’s Ministry will hold their February meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 6 p.m. Refreshments are something red.
Hampshire County Schools dismissed early on Thursday, Feb. 6 and no school on Friday, Feb. 7. Schools wanted to disinfect each classroom because of the high number of absent students and staff. No school for high school Monday, Feb. 10 because of a water break. There will be an early dismissal on Feb. 17. Slanesville will be dismissing at 12:25 p.m. Slanesville will be having their Scholastic Book Fair on Feb. 17-21 at school. PTO Bingo Night is at 6 p.m. on Feb. 21 for anyone wanting to attend. Capon Bridge cheerleaders competed at Moorefield High on Feb. 1. There were 5 schools, and these girls, 6th, 7th and 8th grade, competed against high school students. They did very well.
Flowers are starting to come through the ground and have seen some robins. Spring is coming but I hope it’s not here too soon or something will get hit by the frost.
Nephew Kim and I saw a Golden Eagle on Saturday going to Paw Paw. Flew right in front of our car. Sure was pretty, and I never saw one that close.
Sandy saw a big black bear killed on 37 going to Kernstown on Thursday. Wild animals are getting brave. Population is pushing them out of the woods into towns.
Sympathy to the family of Evelyn Sis Morris. Prayer concerns are Donna Bohrer, Mary Stewart, Sandy Moreland, Mildred Cowgill, Joyce McDonald, Kenny Wolford, Dallas Fowler, Boyd Saville, Kasey Mowery, Tessa Carpenter, Ethan Sowers, Patty Mowery, Betty Jo Bohrer, Merle Hiett and everyone with this flu bug.
