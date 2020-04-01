Johnson’s piece outlines the flow of the Cacapon River, “paying homage,” he writes, to his home watershed.
“The readers of the Ecoletter are clean water professionals involved in improving water quality,” Johnson said. “I’ve presented a dozen or more articles like the one on the Cacapon River as a way to educate them on issues in various tributaries of the Chesapeake Bay watershed.”
He writes about the strange occurrence that happens along the river’s path to the Potomac: it disappears. Twice. At the Sinks of the Lost River, the water vanishes from sight after taking a subterranean path for 2 miles, reappearing as the Cacapon just west of Wardensville.
The lesser-known sink of note, Johnson explained, was Trout Pond, which, in the eastern portion of the Lost River, is West Virginia’s only natural lake. “’Is’ is becoming ‘was,’” Johnson noted, adding that according to U.S. Forest Service Officials, more pores are opening in the underlying limestone, allowing the water of the river to collect as groundwater.
Johnson’s article also put Corridor H on the spot, stating that this manmade “intruder” has elbowed its way into the landscape and ecosystem, cutting through the watershed unceremoniously.
One of the tidbits Johnson touched on in the article was how the upper Lost River is more polluted than its lower counterpart, the Cacapon, which sees little human influence.
“Between Capon Bridge and the Potomac, forests prevail and human influence is minimal,” Johnson explained. “All the limestone in the watershed creates alkaline water with the pH of the Cacapon exceeding 8. Given there is no coal mining and few, if any, natural gas wells in the watershed, that alkalinity helps to restore water quality.”
When it comes to the protection of the river and the watershed, Johnson cites 3 predominant groups that play an integral role: The Cacapon and Lost Rivers Land Trust, The Cacapon Institute and Friends of the Cacapon. Johnson highlighted the fact that the land trust (which is actually the largest in the state and the 7th largest in the entire Chesapeake basin) has used over $6 million to permanently protect over 14,000 acres.
The Cacapon Institute, Johnson wrote, works to plant trees, minimize runoff impacts and educate the communities in the watershed on the importance of water-friendly land use. Friends of the Cacapon has, for over 40 years, looked out for the river and ensured that it remains of the highest quality.
“The river is lucky to have these groups,” wrote Johnson.
He also noted that while Corridor H and the poultry industry stick out like a sore thumb in the area, the natural beauty of the watershed holds wonder for those who engage with it, saying, “If you let her, Mother Nature will float your boat and nurture your spirit here.”
To read Johnson’s entire article, check out the Winter 2020 issue of the Ecoletter at https://www.chesapeakewea.org/ecoletter.php.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.