It was 110 years ago on Feb. 8, 1910 that the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) was incorporated and applied for a congressional charter. In the intervening years a lot has stayed the same, and a lot has changed. This past Sunday, Feb. 9, Romney First United Methodist Church celebrated Scout Sunday with the members of the 2 Scout units the church sponsors: Cub Scout Pack 32 and Scouts BSA Troop 32. In total there were 23 Scouts in attendance, plus many Scout leaders and family members.
When Pastor Mark James asked all the members of the congregation to stand if they had ever been a Cub Scout or Boy Scout, there was a large crowd of people standing. It was awe-inspiring to see so many people reciting the Scout oath and law, including some adults who perhaps hadn’t said those words in over half a century.
Pastor James demonstrated the extent of his own knowledge of Scouting when he gave a very informative and interesting sermon that detailed the history of the BSA, the century old relationship between the BSA and the United Methodist Church and Romney First United Methodist Church’s own 80-year-old history with the BSA, including its very first Eagle Scout.
When the service had concluded, about 80 people joined the Cub Scouts for a ‘Thank You’ ice cream social they hosted in the Fellowship Hall, where 12 gallons of chocolate, vanilla, strawberry and mint chocolate chip Garber’s ice cream, loads of homemade brownies and toppings galore were turned into ice cream sundaes.
Since the start of the new year, the Cub Scouts of Pack 32 have remained busy, working on advancements and fun activities. In what has become another January tradition, the entire pack went bowling and had pizza at South Branch Potomac Lanes in Moorefield in early January. At their Jan. 29 Pack Meeting, when the whole pack meets together, 55 youth advancement and rank awards were made, including the recognition of Cameron Webb, the first Pack 32 Scout to complete his Arrow of Light rank this program year, the highest Cub Scout rank. Cameron and the other members of his den that complete their Arrow of Light rank this year will be formally recognized and ‘bridged’ (transferred) into a Scouts BSA troop at the pack’s annual Blue and Gold Banquet and Awards Ceremony on May 16.
After the Cub Scout recognitions were made Nevaeh Skipper and Alexa Stokes were joined by experienced Den Chiefs Riley Streets and Alicia Collins when the girls were given their symbol of position: Den Chief cords. All four Den Chiefs are Pack 32 alumni. Additionally, at the Pack meeting the Cub Scouts made Valentines as a service project to give to seniors this Valentine’s Day.
The Scouts of Cub Scout Pack 32 predominantly attend the following schools or are home schooled: Romney, Augusta, Springfield – Green Spring, Slanesville and John J. Cornwall Elementary Schools and the WV Schools for the Deaf and Blind. They meet every Wednesday when school is in session at 7 p.m. in Romney First United Methodist Church’s Fellowship Hall. If you know a boy or girl in grades K-5 who is interested in joining Cub Scouts, it is never too late to start. For more information contact Pack Committee Chairman Rick Hillenbrand at cell phone 703-477-5835. o
