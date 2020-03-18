I’m not going to be too critical because I don’t really know just how serious an issue this really is. Apparently if it’s left unchecked and officials do nothing to try to curb the spread of the virus, then the risk to everyone increases dramatically.
But with all the steps that are being put into place to curtail the spread of the virus, it’s no surprise that virtually every area of our lives will be affected.
Notably our economy is feeling the effects already with the Dow taking a record plunge, and the ripple effect is yet to be seen in its entirety.
Schools are being closed, public meetings are being canceled and many folks are fearful to even walk out in public without a mask covering their nose and mouth.
So how should we react to the potential hazards of the coronavirus? Some diehard sports fans are already feeling the need for resuscitation due to the fact that March madness has been completely canceled and baseball season is being pushed back for now.
Surely attempting to keep people from being in close quarters with one another, thus increasing the risk of spreading the virus, seems like a logical solution to some degree, but I’m not sure it’s going to keep people from congregating, because we are created for having fellowship with one another. It’s a basic need of mankind.
It sounds somewhat logical to say that public meetings of more than 100 people should be canceled, but it only takes one person with the virus to be a carrier.
Therefore, the question looms as to whether or not we should just all be quarantined to our homes until the threat of the virus goes away.
Wisdom seems to be a very important key to cutting down on the threat of catching and spreading the virus. But without intending to be critical, one can’t expect folks to use wisdom who don’t even use plain ol’ everyday common sense.
I walked through a superstore one day last week and was confronted with a young lad not too many yards away coughing profusely.
I wanted to yell at his mother and say, “Would it be asking too much for you to teach your child to cover his mouth when he coughs?”
I wasn’t upset with the child as much as I was with the parent; thus, my comment about using common sense.
We have already gone from having a threat of a coronavirus to having a world-wide pandemic so we should surely take this thing very serious.
Should we lock ourselves in our homes, put plastic up at the doors and windows, stock up on toilet paper (I still don’t understand all that) or spray our letters and junk mail with disinfectant before we touch it?
Should we buy gasmasks and heavy leather gloves, tape our shirtsleeves down tight and button the top button of our shirts in order to keep the virus from getting on, on in us?
First of all we should get our information from a credible source. But it seems like once something of this nature breaks out, so-called experts stampede the news channels spewing out information that tends to prop up the hype within the media.
Putting one’s stock in a source that is not viable seems to cause the fear to spread even faster than the virus itself.
Secondly, take obvious precautions, such as washing hands often with soap and water. Don’t play the Tarzan-like character and swing into places where one can be put at serious risk.
Let health officials do their job. It’s what they are trained to do.
There is always a tendency for folks who do not know what they are doing to try to diagnose every person they hear cough or sneeze.
Use common sense and take necessary precautions. As a pastor of a church I would even encourage folks to abstain from shaking hands and hugging one another at this point.
I would encourage anyone who is not feeling well, running a fever with a sore throat and flu-like symptoms, to be considerate and stay home from work and yes, even from church.
If that’s the case, one should see a doctor and know what he or she is dealing with before risking carrying the symptoms to others.
This all goes even double for children and folks who are elderly or whose immune system is weak for whatever reason.
But I don’t think we should allow fear to override our common sense or our faith. Fear can create a pandemic all of its own.
It’s wise to stay informed of what’s going on regarding the coronavirus, but it may also be wise not to sit and feed on the constant barrage of information being put out by some of these 24-hour news channels that have to keep talking about it in order to boost ratings.
