Well, that’s sort of been how the last month or so has been for me: lots of fumbling around, patiently waiting for the world as a whole to heal and move forward.
I’m sorry, did I say “patiently?” I meant “impatiently, and with bated breath.”
Anyway, with the lifting of restrictions, I’ve been given hope that there’s a light at the end of the tunnel. It might not be a bright light, and it’s a heck of a long tunnel, but it’s there. I know we’re pretty far from being “out” of this yet, but I have decided to take this moment for a bit of reflection on how the last few weeks have gone for me.
Instead of boring all of you with a jumbled internal monologue about my emotions during this pandemic, I am instead inviting you all to my…drumroll please…Pandemic Poetry Recital.
You heard it right. And if Jim King’s haiku-style column last week wasn’t your cup-o-tea, I’ll take it in a different direction for you.
Ahem.
On being stressed overall:
Emma’s concerns in this situation:
Grocery shopping and cross-contamination
Ants crawl in her kitchen,
Her right eye is twitchin’
And there’s drama about graduation.
On being fabulous:
Emma spent most of her money online
Old Navy and Amazon Prime
But her bank account jumped
With that check from Trump
And this summer she’ll be dressed to the nines.
On missing my family:
These days it’s not all doom and gloom
‘Cause Emma can talk to her family on Zoom
We’re raising a glass
The Grosskopfs en masse
Happy hour right in her living room.
On being a baby about cooking:
Emma misses the restaurant scene
Railroaded by COVID-19
She’s getting sick of fried eggs
For dine-in she begs
She’s just such a drama queen.
On my appearance:
There’s been no going out on the town
So Emma’s been pretty dressed-down
Her hairdo is yucky
She looks like a Wookie
But it’s fine, since we’re all homebound.
On “The Comeback”:
It’s crazy how folks have such nerve,
While some places are opening with verve
Can y’all put on your masks?
Is that too much to ask?
We’re trying to flatten the curve.
If you want to clap now, applause is appreciated. Clearly, my time spent alone in my apartment is being put to good use.
Jokes aside, I am finding that keeping a level head and a sense of humor during this time is key (I have never once been accused of having a “level head,” but I’m taking this time for myself to practice).
With businesses reopening, please stay safe and continue following the social distancing guidelines. And in the meantime while we wait to go back to “normal,” remember to get a giggle where you can, because sometimes, that’s all you can really do.
