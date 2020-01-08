At the Library: The Children’s Story Hour will take place on Jan. 8at 11 a.m. at The Capon Bridge Public Library. The book will be “The Hat” and the project will be decorating our own hats. The Children’s Story Hour for Jan. 15 will be “The Rainbow Fish” and the project will be making rainbow fish. On Jan. 22, the Children’s Story Hour book selection will be “Harold and the Purple Crayon” and the project will be crayon art and craft. When visiting the Library check out one of their new items, “Twisted Twenty-Six” by Janet Evanovich. Early reviews indicate the reader will not be disappointed with the latest in this series featuring Stephanie Plum.
The next Book Club meeting is scheduled for Jan. 22 at 2 p.m. The book chosen for discussion this month will be, “Leaving Time” by Jodi Picoult.
The next raffle will begin mid-January and will feature a Valentine’s theme. Included in the basket will be a handmade afghan, bottle of wine, wine glasses, chocolates and cheese. Tickets will be $1, 6 for $5. Drop by the library for a peek at what’s included in the basket and to purchase your tickets.
The library is currently hosting an exhibit of photographs by Ed Maurer. These photos include local scenes and offer an opportunity to view some of his most recent work. The exhibit runs through the end of the month and all photos are also for sale.
The Library continues to request donations of Kleenex, toilet paper, paper towels, tall kitchen trash bags, hand sanitizer, Clorox wipes and Swiffer Sweeper Wet Mopping Refills. In addition, they will be collecting blankets, towels and bed sheets for the HC Animal Shelter and food for the Amazing Food Pantry throughout the year
The HC Recycles meeting will take place on Saturday, Jan. 11at 11 a.m. at the Library.
The library will be closed on Jan. 20 in observance of Martin Luther King Day.
At The River House: Jan. 10, Bud’s Collective Concert, 7-9 p.m., call or visit the café to purchase discounted student tickets; Jan. 11, Art for All, Project will be yarn cardinals, 12-3 p.m.; Open Mic Night, 6-9 p.m.; Jan. 12, Camera Club, 2-4 p.m.; Jan. 13, Yoga in the Gallery with Shayna Hepner, 6-7 p.m., bring your own mat; Jan. 16, Film Club, 6-9 p.m., Screening starts at 6:30 p.m., suggested arrival time at 6 p.m. for a film intro including topics to be discussed after the film; Jan. 17, Trivia Night, 7-9 p.m., The theme this month is Over the Rainbow; Jan. 18, Art for All, Project will be making newspaper polar bears, 12-3; Slow/Fast Jam led by fiddle teacher Dakota Karper, 6-9 p.m.; Jan. 19, Poetry Afternoon led by John Berry, 2:30–4:30 p.m.
Capon Bible Fellowship Clothing Exchange will reopen on Wednesday, Jan. 8 from 6-8 p.m. with lots of free winter inventory for all. They are located at 155 Capon School Street, Capon Bridge.
The old middle school in Capon Bridge will host a free Community Dinner on Jan. 11 from 5-7 p.m. They can be located at the Old Capon Bridge Middle School Cafeteria.
Every Monday, the Capon Bridge Community Center hosts the AA Meeting beginning at 8 p.m. and the Narcotics Anonymous Meeting on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
Personal Property Estate Auction at Sherwood Auction House is every Sunday at 10 a.m.
January month-long observances include National Hobby Month, National Get Organized Month, National Mentoring Month, and Reaching your Potential Month, among others. These are good examples of areas to focus on during the beginning of the New Year. In addition, special observances include Jan. 16, National Hot and Spicy Day and Jan. 20, National Cheese Lover’s Day. Jan 20 is observed as Martin Luther King Day, a good opportunity to share our country’s history with others. Chinese New Year begins on Jan. 25 and is also referred to as the Lunar New Year.
