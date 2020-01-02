A sticker of a blue bird graced the bottom of the left lens. The first day I wore them to school, I endured taunts of “Franny Four Eyes” and insinuations from my classmates that hopefully with four eyes I’d read aloud faster and better.
It was no wonder, that at first, I didn’t love my new glasses. In fact, I did my best to lose them, shoving them deep into my desk or “accidentally” forgetting to put them on in the morning.
Although, truth be told, it wasn’t that I didn’t love my new spectacles, I just didn’t love the spectacle they created. Sure, when I wore them, things weren’t as blurry as they were before, but they, also, weren’t quite as comfortable.
It took some time for me to realize that my ability to see things clearly was more important than how I perceived others were seeing me.
Last week, I inadvertently left my glasses at a hotel. The front desk clerk called long after we’d departed to inform me that the housekeeping staff had found them in our room.
After arranging shipping details, I chuckled a little. I appreciated the irony in the fact that after neglecting to thoroughly look at things at the end of 2019, I was entering this new year with less than 2020 vision.
It reminded of the time our pediatrician first told our oldest daughter that she would need glasses. Upon hearing the news, our little girl, who was in the middle of her 4th-grade year, looked at me with an air of vindication and declared, “I told you I didn’t see that flag pole I ran into at 4H camp.”
Maybe having 2020 vision means being able to see the obstacles in our path. After all, in a greater sense, when we describe someone as having a good vision for the future, we’re indicating that they have the imagination and wisdom to overcome obstacles and achieve goals.
A clear vision can help us pursue our dreams and focus on our aspirations.
If we’re thinking more literally, having 20/20 vision simply means seeing things clearly. In other words, they’re not blurry. We see them with clarity and sharpness.
As we enter this new year, my hope is that we do so with 2020 vision. Let us look beyond the sometimes blurry details of our news and social media feeds and try to see things more clearly.
Although, I’m sure the new year will promise many new spectacles, my hope is that we can maintain our focus on the things that are clearly important. It may not always be comfortable.
However, whether we’re looking at them with 2 or 4 eyes, it is only when we see the things that matter most with 20/20 vision that we will be able to find clarity in the year 2020.
