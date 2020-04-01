To me, that seems to go completely against what Jesus told us in His final moment with His disciples in this world.
“Therefore go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, and teaching them to obey everything I have commanded you” (Matthew 28:19-20).
St. Francis of Assisi put it this way, “Preach the gospel and if necessary, use words.” As Christians, that is our highest goal and our greatest responsibility.
We live in a day where many so-called preachers of the gospel, desiring to see growth in their churches, have reduced the gospel to, “God loves everybody.” While that is certainly and unequivocally true, it is not the whole of the matter.
God requires repentance, the seeking of forgiveness and a relationship with Him as our Savior and Lord. He expects us to live in that relationship and for us to personally desire to be more and more like Him tomorrow, than today, and today, more than yesterday.
I believe that our current state of the coronavirus pandemic is a wake-up call for the people of this great land. Since the 1940s, God has increasingly been pushed to the exit stage in the hearts, lives, and lifestyle of the American people.
That is how a Godless society is created. One degree at a time, indoctrination of a culture without morality, ethics, standards, and decency takes place. Folks, I think we have arrived.
If our Founding Fathers could see what has happened to the land they gave their all for, they would be in tears. No doubt, those that gave their life blood to build God’s church here would weep as well.
Am I saying that I believe we are in the midst of the second coming? I wouldn’t go that far. My grandparents, parents and many today have all made those pronouncements. Some television preachers have gotten rich writing books on that subject.
I don’t think they realize when scripture says, “No one knows the day or the time…” it means, “No one.” I am more concerned with getting people ready to go, than trying to figure out when.
However, I do believe the panic going on in our society today is largely due to “a people” that do not know where or in whom their peace lies. It isn’t in nice thoughts or even correct knowledge.
It is in a relationship with the one who died on the cross for us so that we can live a different life. A relationship that leads to a home in His eternity, whenever that time comes for us.
In Deuteronomy 12:8 Moses wrote, “You are not to do as we do here today, everyone as he sees fit.” We do not come to that place of peace and contentment by our own mental processes, philosophizing, rationalizing and compromising.
It is by surrendering our will, our way and our understanding for His.
God set the standard in His Word of what it means to be Christian. It is through repentance, forgiveness, a change in lifestyle and leaving a life of sin behind. In John 8:11, Jesus said, “Go, and sin no more.”
Nowhere in scripture are we given the right to lower God’s standard. It does not, and never will be, our privilege to interpret or change God’s standard with the shifting sands of our culture. That is what got us into this current mess. It is not ours to do.
Yes, I believe we are receiving a wake-up call.
