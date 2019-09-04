Capon Bridge Library Children’s Story Hour will start back up on Sept. 4 at 11 and will be every Wednesday. The book for Sept. 4 is “Ten Apples Up on Top” and there will be an apple craft.
On Sept. 11 the book will be “My New Friend Is So Fun” and friendship treats will be served.
The library is looking for donations of Kleenex, toilet paper, paper towels, tall kitchen trash bags, hand sanitizer, and Clorox wipes.
The next raffle is for a “Stay Home Weekend” basket themed for kids. Tickets for kids are free. The drawing will be held Sept. 23.
The book for the book club for September is “The Light Between Oceans” by M. L. Stedman. The book club will meet Sept. 24 at 6:30.
Read-a-Book Day is Sept. 6. Come get your book at the Capon Bridge Library and make it a family project to all read that day. And perhaps to discuss what you are reading.
There is still time to choose our 2019 Hometown Hero, someone you believe has done the most to improve our community. The winner will be announced at our Founder’s Day Celebration Sept. 28.
Ballot boxes are available to elect the 2019 Hometown Hero for Capon Bridge at the Bank of Romney, the Capon Bridge Library, the River House and the Farmer’s Daughter. Election will run through Sunday, Sept. 14.
Buffalo Gap Retreat will hold their 4th Valley Fusion Festival Sept. 5-8. Go to their Facebook page for more details.
There will be a potluck at the Capon Bridge American Legion on Sept. 7 from 11-4. The Post will provide hot dogs, hamburgers, pasta salad and baked beans.
Bring a covered dish or dessert. Sign up at the canteen. There will be music, horseshoes, corn hole and a keg of beer.
This is the last month of the year to visit the Fort Edwards Visitor Center, open 10-5 on Saturdays and 1-5 on Sundays. Admission is $3.
Grandparents Day is Sept. 8. Visit your grandparents or call them or write them a note of appreciation.
Hope Christian Church will have their Youth Back to School Bash from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 8. Their 2nd annual Bull Roast and Car Show will be on Sept. 14 at noon to 4 p.m.
At the River House: Sept. 5, 6:30-8 p.m., Drawing Club; Sept. 7, 10-4, Artisans’ Market (Christmas is coming up, what a great place to get unique gifts), 12-1 Artist of the month is Joy Bridy, a potter, 12-3 is Art for All ( making watercolor bookmarks), 7-9 p.m., Dakota Karper will entertain ($10 at the door / $7 in advance / 17 and under free); Sept. 8, 2-4 p.m., Camera Club; Sept. 9 at 6-7 p.m. is Yoga in the Gallery, ($10), Bring your own mat; Sept. 12 at 6-8 p.m., Midweek Melodies Concert Series: The Shifters ($8/ 17 and under free); Sept. 13 at 5-9 p.m., is Open Mic Night; Sept. 14, 12-3 is Art for All (making mini-banjos), 6-9 p.m. is Slow/Fast Old Time Jam; Sept. 15, 2-4 p.m. is Poetry Afternoon; Sept. 16, 6-7 p.m. is Yoga in the Gallery, ($10), Bring your own mat. Check out riverhousewv.org for a more complete description of all of these events.
The Open Mic Night at the River House on Sept. 13 will be a Hampshire Highlands Arts Festival “battle.” The winner will get a 30-minute paid gig at the Arts Festival in Romney the following evening. Pre-register starting Sept. 5.
Remember 9/11 on Sept. 11. Where were you that day? What were you doing? Do you remember the increased love we showed each other in the days following?
