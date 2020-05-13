Many of us have heard about tips and tricks to disinfect our homes during disease outbreaks, which is a fairly easy task when everyone in your household is observing a self-quarantine.
But when members of your household are working outside of the home, additional steps are recommended to lessen the chances of bringing the sickness home and putting your family at risk.
Your Vehicle
Avoid public transportation if possible. If you have a personal vehicle, use it instead. Each time you get in your car after being in the public, sanitize your hands.
Even though hand-washing is the best protection, in the absence of a sink, disinfecting hand wipes or hand sanitizer can be used. Follow up with hand-washing as soon as possible.
It also is a good idea to wipe down the most-touched surfaces, like door handles (inside and out), steering wheel, gear shift, center console and radio controls – and don’t forget your keys.
When fueling up, use the paper towels provided at the pump to grab the nozzle and touch the controls. If no paper towels are provided, remember to disinfect your hands when you return to your car.
Your Cell Phone
Clean your cell phone regularly. Besides your face, your cell phone is one thing that you touch often. First, turn your cell phone off and unplug it from the charger.
Remove your phone from its protective case. Using an absorbent and disposable cloth (like a paper towel or makeup remover pad), wipe your phone down thoroughly with a mixture of 60 percent water and 40 percent alcohol.
Make sure to be careful around any openings (charging port, etc.) so that you do not get any liquid inside your phone. Wipe down the phone’s protective case in the same manner. Let them dry. Keep your phone clean by keeping it inside a pocket or purse whenever possible.
Avoid using cleansers that will damage your phone’s screen coating. These include acids, like vinegar, and strong cleaners, like hydrogen peroxide and window cleaner.
When you Get Home
As soon as you get home, remove your shoes and leave them outside, in the garage or in a mudroom if possible. Your shoes pick up a lot of germs while walking around.
Remove your clothing and put it directly into the washing machine. When possible, wash your clothes in hot water.
Shower as soon as you get home and change into clean clothes. Be sure not to share towels with other family members.
Inside your House
Do a daily wipe down of home surfaces that are touched often. These include things like doorknobs, light switches, handrails, remote controls and game controllers.
Don’t share drinks, cups or eating utensils with other family members. Don’t eat snacks from the bag. Instead, pour them into individual bowls.
Model good hand-washing techniques for your kids and other family members by using soap and water, lathering and scrubbing for at least 20 seconds, thoroughly rinsing and drying. Remember to wash between your fingers, under your nails and the tops of your hands.
Rhubarb Bread
- 2/3 cup brown sugar
- 1 egg
- 2/3 cup salad or vegetable oil
- 1-1/2 cups finely chopped rhubarb (fresh or frozen)
- 1 tsp. vanilla
- 1 cup milk
- 1 tsp. baking soda
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 2-1/2 cups flour
- 1/2 cup chopped nuts
Topping
- 1/4 cup brown sugar
- 2 Tbsp. orange juice, hot
Combine brown sugar, egg and oil. Stir in rhubarb, vanilla and milk. Add to dry mixture, stir until moistened. Pour into greased bread pan. Bake at 350 for 1 hour or until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean.
Dissolve brown sugar into hot orange juice. Pour mixture over hot bread. When juice is well absorbed, remove from pan.
Slow Cooker Lasagna
- 1 lb. bulk Italian sausage
- 1 medium onion, chopped (½ cup)
- 3 cans (15 oz. each) Italian-style tomato sauce
- 2 tsp. dried basil
- 2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese
- 1 container (15 oz.) container part-skim ricotta cheese
- 1 cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 15 uncooked lasagna noodles
Cook sausage and onion over medium heat for 6 to 8 minutes, stirring occasionally, until sausage is no longer pink. Drain. Stir in tomato sauce and basil.
Mix 1 cup of the mozzarella and the ricotta and Parmesan together (put the rest of the mozzarella cheese in the refrigerator while the lasagna cooks). Spoon 1/4 of the sausage mixture into a 6-quart slow cooker and top with 5 of the noodles, broken into pieces to fit.
Spread with half the cheese mixture and ¼ of the sausage mixture. Top with 5 more noodles then remaining cheese mixture and 1/4 of the sausage mixture. Finally, top with the remaining 5 noodles and remaining sausage mixture.
Cover and cook on low for 4 to 6 hours or until noodles are tender. Sprinkle top of lasagna with remaining 1 cup of mozzarella cheese. Cover and let stand about 10 minutes or until cheese is melted. Cut into pieces and serve.
Hash Brown Egg Bake
- 1 pkg. (32 oz.) frozen shredded hash brown potatoes
- 1 lb. bacon strips, cooked and crumbled
- 1 medium onion, chopped
- 1 medium green pepper, chopped
- 1-1/2 cups (6 oz.) shredded cheddar cheese
- 12 eggs
- 1 cup milk
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/2 tsp. pepper
Layer a third of the potatoes, bacon, onion, green pepper, and cheese in a 5-qt. slow cooker coated with cooking spray. Repeat layers twice.
In a large bowl, whisk the eggs, milk, salt, and pepper; pour over top. Cover and cook on high for 30 minutes. Reduce heat to low; cook for 3-1/2 to 4 hours or until a thermometer reads 160 degrees. Yield: 10 servings. Note: Recipe can be halved.
Slow Cooker Easy Spaghetti Sauce
- 1 lb. lean ground beef
- 1 medium onion, finely chopped
- 1/4 cup finely chopped celery
- 1 can (29 oz.) tomato sauce
- 2-1/2 cups tomato juice
- 1 can (14-1/2 oz.) diced tomatoes, undrained
- 1 can (12 oz.) tomato paste
- 2 tsp. sugar
- 2 tsp. chili powder
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1 tsp. garlic powder
- 1 tsp. dried basil
- 1 tsp. dried oregano
- 1/2 tsp. pepper
- 4 bay leaves
- Hot cooked spaghetti
- Grated Parmesan cheese (optional)
In a large skillet, cook the beef, onion and celery over medium heat until meat is no longer pink; drain. In a 4- or 5-qt. slow cooker, combine the tomato sauce, tomato juice, tomatoes, tomato paste, sugar, seasonings, and beef mixture.
Cover and cook on low for 5 to 6 hours or until heated through. Discard bay leaves. Serve with spaghetti; sprinkle with cheese, if desired. Yield: 2-1/2 quarts.
Perfect Picnic Chicken
- 1-1/2 cups plain low-fat yogurt
- 2 Tbsp. cider vinegar
- 2 whole chickens (about 3½ lbs. each) cut into 10 pieces each
- 1-1/2 cups flour
- 2/3 cups cornmeal
- 1 tsp. black pepper
In large bowl, mix together yogurt and vinegar, combine well. Add chicken, cover and refrigerate 1 hour or up to 4 hours. Preheat oven to 425.
On plate or waxed paper combine flour, cornmeal and pepper. Dredge chicken in flour mixture, shaking off excess. Generously grease 2 cookie sheets or jelly roll pans. Place half of chicken on each pan.
Bake for 20 minutes or until bottom crust is set. Turn pieces over and bake an additional 20 to 25 minutes or until cooked through. Cool to room temperature before wrapping or refrigerating. Serve warm or cold. Yield: 8 servings.
Cilantro Lime Chicken
- 4 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, divided
- Juice of 2 limes
- 1/4 cup freshly chopped cilantro
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1/2 tsp. cumin
- Pinch of crushed red pepper flakes
- 4 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Cooked white rice, for serving
Whisk together 2 tablespoons oil, lime juice, cilantro, garlic, cumin, and red pepper flakes. Add chicken and toss to coat. Let marinate in fridge 30 minutes and up to 2 hours.
When ready to cook, preheat oven to 425. In a large ovenproof skillet over medium-high heat, heat remaining 2 tablespoons oil. Season chicken with salt and pepper, then add to skillet skin-side down and pour in remaining marinade.
Sear until skin is golden and crispy, about 6 minutes. Flip and cook 2 minutes more. Transfer skillet to oven and bake until chicken is cooked through, 10 to 12 minutes. Serve over rice drizzled with pan drippings.
Healthy Apple Salad Dressing
Dressing
- 1/2 cup Greek yogurt
- 2 Tbsp. mayonnaise
- 3 Tbsp. lemon juice, freshly squeezed
- 3/4 tsp. kosher salt
- 1/4 tsp. black pepper
Salad
- 4 cups baby spinach, rinsed and spin dried
- 2 stalks celery, chopped
- 1/4 cup red onion, thinly sliced
- 1/4 cup raisins
- 1/2 cup walnuts (or pecans), roughly chopped
- 1 apple, cored and thinly sliced
- 1/3 cup Cheddar cheese, shredded
To make the dressing: place yogurt, mayonnaise, lemon juice and salt and pepper in a bowl. Give it a whisk. Set aside.
To make the salad: Place spinach, celery, red onion, raisins, walnuts, and apple slices in a large salad bowl. Drizzle it with the dressing and give it a gentle toss. When ready to serve, top it off with shredded Cheddar.
Spring Salad with Rhubarb Vinaigrette Salad
Salad
- 1 pkg. mixed greens
- 1/2 cup sliced toasted almonds
- 1 pint sliced strawberries
- Rhubarb Vinaigrette
- 1 cup chopped fresh rhubarb
- 1/4 cup water
- 2 Tbsp. maple syrup
- 1 Tbsp. red wine vinegar
- 2 tsp. Dijon mustard
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 1 Tbsp. poppy seeds
Boil rhubarb with water in a small saucepan over medium heat, until rhubarb is tender, about 5 minutes. Scrape into blender along with maple syrup, vinegar, Dijon mustard and oil.
Blend until smooth. Stir in poppy seeds. Toss mixed greens with 1/2 cup of dressing (or more to taste), almonds and strawberries in a large bowl until combined.
